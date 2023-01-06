Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
NBC Connecticut
Damar Hamlin Honored by NFL Teams as League Resumes Play
Damar Hamlin honored by NFL teams as league resumes play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL resumed play Saturday for the first time since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las...
NBC Connecticut
Patriots Expect ‘Emotional Scene' Sunday in Buffalo
Whatever happens Sunday, when the Bills close the regular season hosting New England and beyond once the NFL playoffs begin, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane won’t feel disappointed. During a year in which the Bills have endured a snowstorms that disrupted their schedule, mourned the sudden death of tight...
NBC Connecticut
Damar Hamlin Back in Buffalo After Being Discharged From Hospital
Damar Hamlin’s road to recovery has brought him back to Buffalo. The Bills safety was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and flown out of Cincinnati on Monday. Hamlin took to Twitter to relay the news and show his appreciation for the outpouring of support he’s received.
NBC Connecticut
49ers Fan Falls From Stands Trying to Catch Brock Purdy's Towel
49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at...
