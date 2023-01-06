Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2023
(1:00) - Finding Classic Value Stocks For 2023 Portfolio. (30:20) - Episode Roundup: DB, TREE, PSX, PVH, URBN. Welcome to Episode #311 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Welcome...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th
CHX - Free Report) : This company which provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
msn.com
3 Top Stocks of 2022 That Will Shine Again in 2023
The S&P 500 generated a total return of -19.44% in 2022, its worst calendar-year performance since 2008. Not surprisingly, given that the energy sector was the only sector in positive territory this past year, up 59%, nine out of the 10 top stocks in 2022 were oil and gas-related businesses.
Zacks.com
2 Top-Rated Steel Stocks to Buy Now
NUE - Free Report) Nucor stock may be one that got away from investors in recent years as it continued to rise. Currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) the opportunity to get in on the next surge higher could be now. The structural steel, steel bars, steel joists,...
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy This Week
While the Fed has hiked the interest rate to the highest in 15 years, the still strong labor market might prompt the Fed to hike rates more in the coming...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Zacks.com
Should You Retain Willis Towers (WTW) in Your Portfolio?
WTW - Free Report) has been benefiting from growing healthcare premiums, improved client retention, higher software sales and solid balance sheet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.23, indicating year-over-year increases of 12.6%. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 16%, better than the industry average of 11.3%.
msn.com
A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.
Crude oil prices started off the year red hot. Oil prices rallied from less than $80 a barrel to more than $125 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. However, crude has cooled off considerably since this summer, steadily falling back into the low $80s on macroeconomic concerns. That more than 20% plunge in crude oil prices means oil is in a bear market.
Zacks.com
Why Fortinet (FTNT) May be a Good Bet Amid Market Uncertainties
FTNT - Free Report) is one stock investors should consider adding to their portfolio to shrug off the current highly volatile market environment and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility since the beginning of 2022 due to multiple factors, including the pandemic, rising inflationary...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) is a Trending Stock
MELI - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this operator of an online marketplace and...
Zacks.com
Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Zacks.com
Recent Price Trend in Coca-Cola European (CCEP) is Your Friend, Here's Why
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. Often, the direction of a stock's...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq builds on last week's gains; S&P 500, Dow fall to start week
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday after failing to sustain momentum from the first big rally of the year last week. Technology led the way higher, with the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rising 0.6%, an outlier in the session, though far below the climb of more than 2% the index saw earlier into trading. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) each turned lower into the close, falling 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively after paring the day's gains.
msn.com
Dow Jumps 700 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 700 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.14% to 33,634.19 while the NASDAQ rose 2.54% to 10,566.63. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.30% to 3,895.60. Check This Out: AbbVie, Goldman Sachs And This...
Zacks.com
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
GOOG - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned -5.3%, compared to...
Zacks.com
Recent Price Trend in Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Performance Food (PFGC)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in ProPetro (PUMP)? Wall Street Analysts Think 46%
PUMP - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $10.37, gaining 4.2% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $15.13 indicates a 45.9% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Comments / 0