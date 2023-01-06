ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Troy man pleads guilty in fatal 2021 shooting

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NRnoq_0k5kikPz00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Troy man has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Danny Pearson in May of 2021. Damien McCaskey, 28, faces four to 12 years in state prison.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The indictment against McCaskey alleged that on or about May 10, 2021, McCaskey recklessly caused the death of Danny Pearson. The shooting happened in the area of 395 First Street in Albany. His sentencing is scheduled for February 19 at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Court appearance adjourned for man in deadly Albany DWI

The man accused of driving into and killing an Albany woman last September was not in court on Monday. Monday’s court appearance was adjourned, and Nsikak Okure was remanded without bail. It’s not clear yet when the next court date will be. Okure is accused of driving a...
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Woman arrested for animal cruelty

Police in Albany have arrested a woman on animal cruelty charges, after they say she left cats in her car for several days in frigid temperatures. Police say 18-year-old Vemeena Anderson left a six-month-old kitten and a one-year-old cat locked inside of her car on Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street for several days.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local drivers react to violent taxi robbery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The violent robbery of a taxi driver in Albany Wednesday night continues to send ripples through the community. Fellow drivers expressing concern over the incident, but say these types of incidents don’t happen very often. The scene took place near St. Peter’s Hospital, when a man allegedly struck a cab driver […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pair arrested in Hudson home invasion

Two teenagers in Columbia County are accused of a home invasion. They broke down a door, and attacked a teenage girl in front of her mother, said police. It allegedly happened back in November at the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street. The victim told police she was pulled from...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

46K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy