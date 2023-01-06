Troy man pleads guilty in fatal 2021 shooting
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Troy man has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Danny Pearson in May of 2021. Damien McCaskey, 28, faces four to 12 years in state prison.
The indictment against McCaskey alleged that on or about May 10, 2021, McCaskey recklessly caused the death of Danny Pearson. The shooting happened in the area of 395 First Street in Albany. His sentencing is scheduled for February 19 at 9:30 a.m.
