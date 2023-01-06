ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

valleynewslive.com

Fargo fire quickly snuff out shed fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters made quick work of a shed fire on the southside of the city. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 for a fire in the 1500 block of 44th St. S. Authorities say the fire was small in...
FARGO, ND
knsiradio.com

One Man Dies, Another OK After Two Separate Ice-Related Accidents

(KNSI) — Officials are renewing their call that no ice is 100% safe after two ice-related accidents. Officials in Cass County were called about 10:15 Friday morning for a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached was operating on a plowed road across the lake when a large crack formed, and the truck broke through. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
CASS COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Man Pulled From Otter Tail Lake Dies At Hospital, Others Rescued

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — An Ottertail, Minnesota man has died after he and riders of two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into Otter Tail Lake Saturday evening. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call of vehicles in the northeast part of the lake around 7:30 p.m.
OTTERTAIL, MN
KX News

These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND

STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Long time West Fargo PD lieutenant retires after 48 years

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. said good-bye to one of their own on Friday, as Lt. Greg Warren retired after 48 years. Warren was the oldest serving officer for the dept. WFPD wrote in a post about Lt. Warren that his accomplishments, mentorship and...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

64 year-old man dies after falling into water on Otter Tail Lake

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: A 64 year-old man has died after being pulled out of the water in Otter Tail Lake. The Ottertail County Sheriffs’ Office has not released the man’s name at this time. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- One person was rescued from the water...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
fergusnow.com

Train Hits Truck Southeast of Dent

At approximately 3:20 Thursday afternoon, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a train striking a pickup truck southeast of Dent. The 2004 GMC Sierra, driven by a 66-year-old man from Dent was traveling southbound on 285th Avenue, when the truck became stuck as he crossed the railroad tracks, near Cozy Cove Road.
DENT, MN
wdayradionow.com

MATBUS extending hours of service starting Monday

(Fargo, ND) -- Beginning Monday, all MATBUS services, including fixed route, MAT Paratransit and TapRide will extend the hours of operation to the new end time of 10:15 p.m. Additional route changes taking effect on Monday will also include increasing frequency on routes 13 and 15 and efficiency improvements to routes 15, 18 and 20. These changes to the route maps and timetables will help improve reliability and on-time performance for MATBUS riders.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Lake Park family loses home after New Year’s Day fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Lake Park, MN, family had a rough start to their 2023 after they lost everything in a devastating house fire on New Year’s Day. No one was injured as the Sims family was able to get out in time. “No one got...
LAKE PARK, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo Schools delayed two hours due to heavy fog

(West Fargo, ND) -- It's not due to snow, but one area school district is delaying school by a few hours due to inclement weather Monday morning. The West Fargo Public School District says school and buses will be two hours later than their usual times due to heavy fog. This late start will allow learners, staff, and families additional time to safely arrive at school.
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo man arrested, ten people removed from house to be demolished

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More than ten people are removed from a dangerous Fargo house and the property owner detained and arrested for violating a court order. Danial Curtis was allowed 30 days to obtain the necessary permits to improve the house and bring it into city code. He...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man flees after DUI crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is injured and facing DUI charges, after crashed and tried to flee. Police say 33-year old Eugene Kempers was involved in a crash at around 10 p.m. Thursday night on 32nd Ave. S. near the I-29 ramp. They say both vehicles...
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans

High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 7, 2023

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Andrey Anfilofieff, 34, of Bejou, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Michael Allen Alderete, 38, of Crookston, for Contempt of Court – Constructive – disobedience of lawful judgment, order, or process of court. Theodore William Dibblee,41, of Bejou, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession...
CROOKSTON, MN
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on I-29 had ties to Sisseton area

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State Patrol has released the name of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 29 south of Fargo early Sunday morning. She was 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle of Santee, Nebraska. The patrol says Tuttle was living in the Peever-Sisseton area of northeastern South Dakota.
FARGO, ND

