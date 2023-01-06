Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Fargo fire quickly snuff out shed fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters made quick work of a shed fire on the southside of the city. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 for a fire in the 1500 block of 44th St. S. Authorities say the fire was small in...
knsiradio.com
One Man Dies, Another OK After Two Separate Ice-Related Accidents
(KNSI) — Officials are renewing their call that no ice is 100% safe after two ice-related accidents. Officials in Cass County were called about 10:15 Friday morning for a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached was operating on a plowed road across the lake when a large crack formed, and the truck broke through. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
kvrr.com
Man Pulled From Otter Tail Lake Dies At Hospital, Others Rescued
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — An Ottertail, Minnesota man has died after he and riders of two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into Otter Tail Lake Saturday evening. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call of vehicles in the northeast part of the lake around 7:30 p.m.
valleynewslive.com
Benefit held for West Fargo woman who suffered from a heart attack
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tracie Johnson of West Fargo, ND, felt something was wrong in November. She soon had a heart attack. A benefit was held for her in Horace, ND, since she is the sole provider for her family and she hasn’t been able to return to work yet.
valleynewslive.com
Fire departments are asking community to help with shoveling out hydrants
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire hydrants are critical to the work of fire departments, but in the winter hydrants can become lost among large amounts of snow. This break in the snow could be an opportunity to help dig out a hydrant in your neighborhood. There are...
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
valleynewslive.com
Long time West Fargo PD lieutenant retires after 48 years
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. said good-bye to one of their own on Friday, as Lt. Greg Warren retired after 48 years. Warren was the oldest serving officer for the dept. WFPD wrote in a post about Lt. Warren that his accomplishments, mentorship and...
valleynewslive.com
64 year-old man dies after falling into water on Otter Tail Lake
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: A 64 year-old man has died after being pulled out of the water in Otter Tail Lake. The Ottertail County Sheriffs’ Office has not released the man’s name at this time. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- One person was rescued from the water...
valleynewslive.com
‘Still kind of in shock and awe’: Deer jumps through glass door of Moorhead butcher shop
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a normal Saturday at the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, MN, but that all changed in the afternoon. Out of nowhere, a deer jumped through the front door. ”Just still kind of in shock and awe, like what the world like...
fergusnow.com
Train Hits Truck Southeast of Dent
At approximately 3:20 Thursday afternoon, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a train striking a pickup truck southeast of Dent. The 2004 GMC Sierra, driven by a 66-year-old man from Dent was traveling southbound on 285th Avenue, when the truck became stuck as he crossed the railroad tracks, near Cozy Cove Road.
wdayradionow.com
MATBUS extending hours of service starting Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- Beginning Monday, all MATBUS services, including fixed route, MAT Paratransit and TapRide will extend the hours of operation to the new end time of 10:15 p.m. Additional route changes taking effect on Monday will also include increasing frequency on routes 13 and 15 and efficiency improvements to routes 15, 18 and 20. These changes to the route maps and timetables will help improve reliability and on-time performance for MATBUS riders.
valleynewslive.com
Lake Park family loses home after New Year’s Day fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Lake Park, MN, family had a rough start to their 2023 after they lost everything in a devastating house fire on New Year’s Day. No one was injured as the Sims family was able to get out in time. “No one got...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Schools delayed two hours due to heavy fog
(West Fargo, ND) -- It's not due to snow, but one area school district is delaying school by a few hours due to inclement weather Monday morning. The West Fargo Public School District says school and buses will be two hours later than their usual times due to heavy fog. This late start will allow learners, staff, and families additional time to safely arrive at school.
kvrr.com
Fargo man arrested, ten people removed from house to be demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More than ten people are removed from a dangerous Fargo house and the property owner detained and arrested for violating a court order. Danial Curtis was allowed 30 days to obtain the necessary permits to improve the house and bring it into city code. He...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man flees after DUI crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is injured and facing DUI charges, after crashed and tried to flee. Police say 33-year old Eugene Kempers was involved in a crash at around 10 p.m. Thursday night on 32nd Ave. S. near the I-29 ramp. They say both vehicles...
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 7, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Andrey Anfilofieff, 34, of Bejou, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Michael Allen Alderete, 38, of Crookston, for Contempt of Court – Constructive – disobedience of lawful judgment, order, or process of court. Theodore William Dibblee,41, of Bejou, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession...
valleynewslive.com
‘5, 10 minutes, we would have been toast’: Lake Park man loses home in New Year’s Day fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On New Year’s Day, two families in Lake Park, MN, lost their homes to a house fire. Michael Travis, who lived in one of those homes with his daughter and roommate, lost everything in the blaze. Thankfully, no one was injured. “Between my...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Freshman Fargo City Commissioner shares learned experiences and details new role in Bismarck legislative session
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo City Commissioner is sharing details related to her new role as a member of city leadership, and what she will do in Bismarck in the upcoming legislative session. Denise Kolpack, one of five Fargo City Commissioners, joined WDAY Midday to share insight into recent events...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on I-29 had ties to Sisseton area
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State Patrol has released the name of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 29 south of Fargo early Sunday morning. She was 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle of Santee, Nebraska. The patrol says Tuttle was living in the Peever-Sisseton area of northeastern South Dakota.
