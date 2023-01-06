Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
Eight Children Injured In Crash Involving Christian County School Bus
Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a Christian County school bus on South Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the bus was southbound when, for an unknown reason, it ran off the road, hitting an embankment, before coming to a stop. Deputies say the driver stated they may have blacked out before the crash.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Commerce Court sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car was turning onto Commerce Court from Eagle Way and pulled into the path of a truck that was on Eagle Way. An...
wkdzradio.com
Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A trailer was reported stolen on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a dual axle trailer worth $2,500 was taken off the property without the owner’s consent sometime between Saturday and Sunday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft.
whopam.com
Person of interest sought in Guthrie shooting
Guthrie police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a Saturday morning shooting incident in the Green Acres Subdivision. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of 22-year old Jerry Wayne Britt of Elkton should call 270-265-2501. Chief Dean Blumel says two men were in an altercation in the Green Acres...
Clarksville road reopened following crash with injuries
Police in Clarksville were called to the scene of a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road Sunday evening.
School bus involved in fatal 2-vehicle collision in Hart County
Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green was notified of a two-vehicle collision on Friday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
radionwtn.com
Fatal Collision Claims Life Of Murray Teen
Mayfield, Ky.–A 17-year-old Murray teen was killed in a one-car crash Wednesday night in Graves County. On January 4, 2023 at approximately 9:25 PM, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of KY 464 and Deward Road for a single collision. This location is approximately four miles East of Mayfield.
WBKO
One dead, two injured in Hart County wreck
MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US31-E). The initial investigation indicates that Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, was operating a 2013 Dodge Avenger northbound on North Jackson Highway.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Police Announce 2022 Activity Numbers
The Cadiz Police Department investigated 480 criminal cases in 2022 despite working the entire year without a full complement of officers. Police Chief Duncan Wiggins presented the year-end report to the Cadiz City Council last week. On average, the department opened 40 criminal cases a month or nine a week.
WSMV
Teenage girl in critical condition after falling into Springfield dam
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenage girl is in critical condition after she fell into a creek near the Robertson County Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon, according to our news partner Smokey Barn News. Smokey Barn News said that a 911 call came in around 1:40 p.m. reporting that a girl...
whopam.com
Golden Alert issued for missing man
A Golden Alert has been issued by Christian County Emergency Management for a man reported missing early Friday morning. Officials say 83-year old Edward Kennedy was last seen about 2 a.m. Friday at his home on Overby Lane. He’s a white male who stands about 5-9, he weighs about 185...
whopam.com
HPD investigating theft of car
A car was reported stolen Friday on Nor McPherson Avenue in Hopkinsville. A 31-year old Elkton man tells Hopkinsville police his silver 2012 Chevy Malibu was stolen sometime in the last month from a location in the 100 block of North McPherson, according to the report, which does not list any suspects.
KFVS12
Murray, Ky. teen dies in car crash
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A teen driver was involved in a deadly, single-car crash. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a 17 year old from Murray, Ky., was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say the 2006 Nissan Versa was going westbound on KY 464...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Multiple vehicles crash on Interstate 24 in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several cars crashed on Interstate 24 in Clarksville Sunday afternoon. At about 1:26 p.m., multiple vehicles wrecked in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 8.3, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Investigate Theft From Health And Beauty Store
Several health and beauty items were reportedly stolen from Ulta on Fort Campbell Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say cologne, perfumes, and makeup valued at $3,041 were taken from the business. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
wkdzradio.com
Money Reported Stolen From Hopkinsville Business
Money was reported stolen from a business on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say $2,258 was taken out of the register at the Dodge Store. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
Autistic 19-year-old found safe after leaving Hendersonville home with unknown man
The Hendersonville Police Department announced Saturday that Claire Sanford, an autistic 19-year-old who was reported missing, has been found safe.
wkdzradio.com
Hollis Alexander And Larry Lawrence Honored For Service To Trigg County
Retired Trigg County Judge Executive Hollis Alexander and veteran county magistrate Larry Lawrence were honored by friends, family, and constituents Sunday afternoon during a retirement reception at the Trigg County Recreation Complex Convention Center. Trigg County Magistrate Mike Wright was among those taking the microphone Sunday to thank Larry Lawrence...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Cheerleaders from University Heights and Christian County at North Drive Showdown
PHOTOS – CCHS & UHA Cheerleaders.
Comments / 5