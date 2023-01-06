Read full article on original website
Strike avoided: 'Tentative deal' reached between Akron Board of Education and Akron Education Association
AKRON, Ohio — As the hours passed and a strike became closer to reality Sunday evening, a "tentative agreement" was reached on a deal between the Akron Board of Education and Akron Education Association to avoid a strike. According to a spokesperson for Akron Public Schools, the agreement must...
No strike for Akron teachers
The Akron Education Association and the Akron Board of Education have made a tentative agreement after days of contract negotiation, the union confirmed with News 5.
Progress made as deadline looms for Akron teacher's strike
AKRON, Ohio — One day before the strike deadline, negotiations between the Akron teacher's union and the school district ended Saturday around 7:30 p.m. with plans to reconvene tomorrow. "We will go into federal mediation and we will stay as long as it's necessary to come to a meeting...
Negotiations resume Sunday in potential Akron teachers’ union strike
After months of negotiating, the difference between a strike or a new contract could come down to the next hours of talks between the Akron public school system and their teachers' union.
Mentor middle school evacuated: ‘Everyone is okay’
All school students and workers are safe following an evacuation for smoke at a middle school.
‘We must ask you to resolve this and avoid this strike’; Akron leaders urge Akron Public Schools, teachers’ union to reach contract agreement
AKRON, Ohio – With its first potential strike since 1989 looming, Akron city and church leaders held a news conference Friday asking Akron Public Schools and the Akron Education Association to make compromises to avoid a strike, which could happen Monday if both sides can’t agree on a contract.
Memorial Middle School evacuated in Mentor 'due to smoke' on second floor
MENTOR, Ohio — School officials in Mentor say Memorial Middle School was evacuated Monday morning “due to smoke discovered on the second floor” near room 219 – which is a science room. “Everyone is out of the school and is safe,” according to a tweet from...
Mission Possible: The Greater Akron polymer cluster
AKRON, Ohio — Akron is known as the rubber city, linked forever to the tire industry when four major companies were headquartered there. A statue on Main Street honors the rubber workers and their families. Now a group of community members and industry leaders wants to use Akron’s rich past to ensure a vibrate future.
Education Station: 14-year-old Berea boy skips high school, enrolls at Baldwin Wallace
BEREA, Ohio — One motivated local middle school student will never make it to high school. That’s because he skipped it and went straight to college! There are plenty of smart, ambitious freshman at Baldwin Wallace, but only intellectually-gifted Berea teen William Warren celebrated a 14th birthday. Warren...
City of Akron reopens applications for Citizens' Police Oversight Committee
The Citizens' Police Oversight Committee is a result of community-based police reform efforts in the name of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old man shot and killed by police over 6 months ago.
Cleveland City Council to appoint Danny Kelly to Ward 11 seat, replacing the outgoing Brian Mooney
CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Councilman Brian Mooney was recently elected as a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge, leaving his Ward 11 seat soon-to-be-vacant. On Monday, he announced who he believes should replace him in the legislature. Mooney has recommended Council appoint longtime union laborer Danny Kelly to represent...
Bed bugs in Northeast Ohio: New list ranks Cleveland-Akron among highest in country
CLEVELAND — Um. Gross. When it comes to bed bugs, Northeast Ohio is among the worst locations in the country. That's according to the “Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List” from Orkin, which was released in a new report Monday morning. Cleveland-Akron has landed at No. 4,...
whbc.com
Virus: New Variant Taking Over
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CDC says 40-percent of current coronavirus cases are the new variant XBB-1.5. It has spread at an even higher rate in the Northeast. Cleveland Clinic Microbiologist Doctor Dan Rhoads says even having the virus already or keeping updated with the latest...
Struthers rescue takes in over 20 guinea pigs found outside school
Outside of the I Promise School in Akron, a teacher found three totes, all containing guinea pigs inside.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
Akron teachers expressed continued frustrations with school district as potential strike looms
AKRON, Ohio — Uncertainty still looms in Akron as federal mediation between Akron Public Schools and the Akron Education Association continues. The union announced Thursday if the two parties cannot come to an agreement, they will strike starting next Monday. Teachers say they want more safety and security in classrooms and won't sign a new contract with the district until new terms are agreed upon.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb to propose more than $40 million in new American Rescue Plan investments
CLEVELAND — At Monday night's City Council Meeting, Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb plans to make his pitch on how to use the next round of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Signed by President Joe Biden nearly two years ago, the $1.9 trillion ARPA was conceived...
whbc.com
WEEKLY UPDATE: Numbers Up in Stark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A jump in coronavirus cases in Stark County over the last week. 385 new, reported cases, according to the state. Ohio had nearly 14,000 new cases, similar to last week’s numbers. In Thursday’s CDC community spread update, all local counties remain...
Doctors to give update on Damar Hamlin, why the Browns fired Bernie Kosar, Akron teacher strike avoided, Cedar Point to reopen Top Thrill Dragster
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, January 9, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Doctors are expected to give another update on Damar Hamlin’s condition today at 3 pm. Plus, learn what we...
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
