Akron, OH

WKYC

Progress made as deadline looms for Akron teacher's strike

AKRON, Ohio — One day before the strike deadline, negotiations between the Akron teacher's union and the school district ended Saturday around 7:30 p.m. with plans to reconvene tomorrow. "We will go into federal mediation and we will stay as long as it's necessary to come to a meeting...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Mission Possible: The Greater Akron polymer cluster

AKRON, Ohio — Akron is known as the rubber city, linked forever to the tire industry when four major companies were headquartered there. A statue on Main Street honors the rubber workers and their families. Now a group of community members and industry leaders wants to use Akron’s rich past to ensure a vibrate future.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Virus: New Variant Taking Over

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CDC says 40-percent of current coronavirus cases are the new variant XBB-1.5. It has spread at an even higher rate in the Northeast. Cleveland Clinic Microbiologist Doctor Dan Rhoads says even having the virus already or keeping updated with the latest...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Akron teachers expressed continued frustrations with school district as potential strike looms

AKRON, Ohio — Uncertainty still looms in Akron as federal mediation between Akron Public Schools and the Akron Education Association continues. The union announced Thursday if the two parties cannot come to an agreement, they will strike starting next Monday. Teachers say they want more safety and security in classrooms and won't sign a new contract with the district until new terms are agreed upon.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY UPDATE: Numbers Up in Stark

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A jump in coronavirus cases in Stark County over the last week. 385 new, reported cases, according to the state. Ohio had nearly 14,000 new cases, similar to last week’s numbers. In Thursday’s CDC community spread update, all local counties remain...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
