FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Yankees outfielder signs with Mets
Tim Locastro realized his childhood dream of playing for the Yankees. Now, the speedy New York native will get to stay in the city, but will move across it. The Mets and Locastro have agreed to a minor-league deal, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. Want...
‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023
Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
4 best destinations for Trevor Bauer after getting DFA’d by Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made their decision with right-hander Trevor Bauer. After his sexual assault allegations and suspension, the organization designated the veteran for assignment. With $22 million remaining on his contract for 2023, LA can still try and trade him, but there have reportedly been no teams interested in doing so. By next […] The post 4 best destinations for Trevor Bauer after getting DFA’d by Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Carlos Correa signing: Why his free agency has been saga of incomplete deals, unsure owners and old injuries
Although more than two weeks have passed since star infielder Carlos Correa reached an agreement with the New York Mets on a 12-year deal worth $315 million, the two sides have yet to finalize the arrangement. The hold-up is suspected to stem from concerns the Mets have about Correa's lower right leg.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
Padres land former top prospect to join stacked staff
The San Diego Padres have added another piece to their already stacked staff for 2023 that could end up being a low-risk, high-reward signing. Former Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Brent Honeywell, who spent last season with the Oakland Athletics organization, is joining the Padres on a split contract depending on if he pitches in the Majors or Minors. More information from Jeff Passan is below:
Phillies got ‘inside information’ on Gregory Soto, Kody Clemens before Tigers trade
The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off an intriguing trade on Saturday, acquiring closer Gregory Soto and utility man Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for Nick Maton, Matt Vierling, and Donny Sands. It also appears GM Dave Dombrowski had some inside information before deciding to bring in the two players.
Steve Cohen confident Mets will make Carlos Correa decision soon
Steve Cohen seemingly sees an end in sight. The Mets’ negotiations with Carlos Correa have now dragged on for over two weeks since they agreed to a 12-year, $315 million middle-of-the-night deal. After the star infielder’s deal with the Giants broke down over physical concerns, the Mets quickly swooped in and reached an agreement. The Mets’ own physical brought similar concerns over Correa’s surgically-repaired right ankle, however, and the two sides have since been engaged in negotiations over how to proceed. “While I can’t speak on the player, I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or...
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: “I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or the other”
“While I can’t speak on the player, I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or the other,” Steve Cohen said regarding the Carlos Correa negotiations at an event at Citi Field yesterday. William Woods—recently designated for assignment to make room on the roster for...
Cameron Jordan disgusted at notion of playing for Browns and fans aren’t happy
Cameron Jordan may have just hit a nerve with the Cleveland Browns fanbase. The star New Orleans Saints defensive lineman and noted iron man responded to a question posed by a fan on Twitter about potentially joining Cleveland. Jordan’s response was short, sweet, savage, and had every Browns fan seething at the Saints star.
3 Dodgers trade candidates amid luxury tax concerns
The Los Angeles Dodgers have endured a quiet offseason as they look to stay under the luxury tax threshold. However, they will have to pay Trevor Bauer $22.5 million dollars despite designating the pitcher for assignment. As a result, they are currently just under the $233 million threshold with a mark of $232.9 million. A […] The post 3 Dodgers trade candidates amid luxury tax concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
The New York Mets are reportedly looking to sign a 4th OF
Aside from all the current chaos that surrounds Carlos Correa, the New York Mets still need a fourth outfielder. And per a report yesterday from Jim Bowden of The Athletic, acquiring outfield depth is something that the Mets plan to address. When reviewing the Mets outfield, they have Brandon Nimmo...
Giants HC Brian Daboll gets real on facing Vikings in wild-card round of NFC playoffs
The New York Giants will have a rematch coming up in the NFL playoffs, as they will square off with the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card round. It was mere weeks ago that the Giants came away with a 27-24 road loss to the Vikings. A combined 28 points were scored in the fourth […] The post Giants HC Brian Daboll gets real on facing Vikings in wild-card round of NFC playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Julio Urias element of a Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani free agency pursuit
It is no secret that the Los Angeles Dodgers are believed to be saving up for a Shohei Ohtani 2023 free agency run. But LA will face no shortage of competition once the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way phenom hits the open market. But another current Dodgers’ star, Julio Urias, is also set to hit free […] The post The Julio Urias element of a Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani free agency pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers make final Trevor Bauer decision
The Los Angeles Dodgers are designating SP Trevor Bauer for assignment, per Jeff Passan. The decision comes after Bauer’s initial 324-game suspension was reduced to 194-games. The suspension decision was made by a neutral arbitrator who reinstated the pitcher for the 2023 season. However, Bauer’s salary was docked for the first 50 games of 2023. The […] The post Dodgers make final Trevor Bauer decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Eagles Game
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't the only team making a change under center in tomorrow's game against the New York Giants. Big Blue are switching things up too. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, quarterback Davis Webb will start for the Giants against the Eagles tomorrow. It will be the first start of Webb's NFL career.
Yardbarker
Yankees Drawing Interest From Munetaka Murakami
The New York Yankees have commonly been a potential destination for Japanese baseball players, and now it appears that Munetaka Murakami is also interested. Murakami, a 22-year-old third and first baseman, is the premium bat in Japan. Last season, he hit .318 with a staggering 56 home runs and 134...
