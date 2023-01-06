Steve Cohen seemingly sees an end in sight. The Mets’ negotiations with Carlos Correa have now dragged on for over two weeks since they agreed to a 12-year, $315 million middle-of-the-night deal. After the star infielder’s deal with the Giants broke down over physical concerns, the Mets quickly swooped in and reached an agreement. The Mets’ own physical brought similar concerns over Correa’s surgically-repaired right ankle, however, and the two sides have since been engaged in negotiations over how to proceed. “While I can’t speak on the player, I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or...

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO