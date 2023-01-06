Glen Boring, 83 of Adrian, baptized into the hope of Christ’s Resurrection, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at St. Joseph Medical Center, Kansas City, Missouri surrounded by family. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler, Missouri (660-679-0009). Graveside services will follow at 11:30 am Wednesday in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Adrian, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the Adrian Volunteer Fire Dept.by Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.

ADRIAN, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO