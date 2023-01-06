Read full article on original website
Alan Eugene Wheatley, age 100, of Rich Hill
Alan Eugene Wheatley, age 100, of Rich Hill, Missouri passed away at his home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Heuser Funeral Home. Burial and Veterans Rites will follow in the Green Lawn Cemetery, Rich Hill. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Mark Wheatley Scholarship Fund C/O the Heuser Funeral Home.
Glen Boring, age 83 of Adrian
Glen Boring, 83 of Adrian, baptized into the hope of Christ’s Resurrection, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at St. Joseph Medical Center, Kansas City, Missouri surrounded by family. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler, Missouri (660-679-0009). Graveside services will follow at 11:30 am Wednesday in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Adrian, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the Adrian Volunteer Fire Dept.by Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
