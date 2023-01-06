TICONDEROGA | Genevieve Alfonsine (Pozzouli) Smith Merriam went to be with her Lord and Savior at 95 years of age, surrounded by her loving family, on Jan. 4, 2023, at Elderwood Nursing Home in Ticonderoga, N.Y. Alfonsine — or "Genevieve," as many of her friends knew her after a teacher...

TICONDEROGA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO