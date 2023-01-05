Read full article on original website
Exact Sciences preliminary Q4 revenues rise 16% on strong screening sales
Exact Sciences on Sunday afternoon said that it expects to report revenues of $550.7 million to $552.7 million for the fourth quarter, a 16% increase compared to the prior-year period and a 28% increase excluding COVID-19 testing. The average analyst estimate for Q4 prior to the release of the preliminary...
UK's Morgan Advanced Materials reports cyber security incident on its network
Jan 10 (Reuters) - British industrial firm Morgan Advanced Materials Plc (MGAMM.L) said on Tuesday it was assessing a cyber security incident after detecting unauthorised activity on its network.
Major food brands are adding sesame to items in 'shortcut' after FDA declares the seed a 'major allergen'
The FDA declared sesame a major allergen in the U.S., yet some food brands and manufacturers are taking an 'economic shortcut' by adding more sesame to their food, says FARE's Jason Linde.
Blood test could improve detection of potentially fatal pregnancy complication: study
The identification of proteins associated with a potentially fatal pregnancy complication has raised hopes that physicians can detect the problem before delivery and act to reduce risks. Placenta accreta spectrum (PAS) occurs when the placenta penetrates the body. Depending on the severity of PAS, the placenta can attach to the...
