Michigan State

WOOD

Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, Infinity Mountains

Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, Infinity Mountains
ROCKFORD, MI
WOOD

“Winter’s a DRAG” is back at World of Winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – World of Winter is back and some community organizations are partnering up again for the “Winter’s a Drag” event taking place this Saturday. Trevor from MI Drag Brunch, Megan from Downtown Grand Rapids Inc and Andy from AYA Youth Collective join...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Buy One, Give One Wednesdays at Biggby!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Biggby Coffee of West Michigan is always doing great things for our community! One of them, is their buy one give one promotion that they have every Wednesday. How it works is you can buy a Biggby drink for yourself and then you get one free to share with a friend, loved on, co -worker, or even someone behind you in line. Check out at all the friends Maranda has made on Buy one Give one Wednesdays at Biggby! You can find more information about new drinks, menu items, locations and other information about Biggby here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Create a healthy plan for the new year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re into the 2nd week of the new year – how are you doing on those resolutions? Don’t give up so easily – recommit to making 2023 your time to start a healthy regime. Our Expert in Sleep Apnea and TMJ, Dr. Kathi Wilson, is here with some great ideas.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A look at this week’s January Series speakers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love January because it means it’s time for one of our favorite collection of special events! The January Series is a free lecture series at Calvin University that brings in a variety of speakers to cover a wide-range of topics and it kicks off today!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Untreated hearing loss impacts all aspects of your life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Untreated hearing loss negatively impacts your overall health and quality of life so with a new year, it’s important to make sure you’re taking care of yourself. Today we have our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan, in studio with us from McDonald...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Cloud-A-Thon Continues

Jan. 9 AM – You’ve heard of a telethon…well, so far 2023 in West Michigan has been a cloud-a-thon. The pic. above was Saturday PM at the Holland Channel. You can see the Holland “Big Red” Lighthouse and some ice lingering at the shore. That ice formed mainly in the week before Christmas. You can also see the endless gray sky.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 010923

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2023's Top West Michigan construction projects announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter in West Michigan can leave our roads covered in white, but the spring can bring a different hazard... That's right, construction season is closer than you think, and that means lane restrictions, slow downs, closures, and traffic backups will be here before you know it! While MDOT has the resources to keep you aware of ongoing projects with the MI Drive website, we have the list of projects set to improve the roads in West Michigan before they start to impact your commute.
MICHIGAN STATE
awesomemitten.com

50+ Awesome Facts About Michigan

On Jan. 26, 1837, our beautiful Mitten became the 26th addition to the United States. Since then, our great state has carved out a rich and vibrant history and its own slice of uniqueness among the nation’s 50 states. Perhaps it’s Michigan’s two peninsulas or the Mackinac Bridge or...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Man, 82, arrested after standoff at Holland-area business

An 82-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening two people and then holing up inside a law firm north of Holland for more than four hours Monday, deputies say. (Jan. 9, 2023)
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

GRPD: Thieves targeted cars at nursing homes

Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts at multiple nursing homes in southeast Grand Rapids over the weekend. (Jan. 8, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Banana 101.5

This Fast and Icy Outdoor Experience Makes a Great MI Day Trip

Add some excitement to your cold and boring winter with this quick day trip. For many Michiganders, the winter time can feel like a long, cold, depressing, and miserable time. Hitting the slopes or jumping on a snowmobile can be pricy as well. However, if you need a little bit of excitement but don't want to commit to buying all that pricy equipment, take a trip to Muskegon.
MUSKEGON, MI

