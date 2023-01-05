Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Plunges As Retailer Explores Bankruptcy, Restructuring Options
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Thursday after the home retailer said it would miss the filing deadline for its third quarter earnings and may need to consider bankruptcy protection as it struggles with its multi-billion turnaround. Bed Bath & Beyond said in a...
NASDAQ
Eye Deal News for 2 Key Stocks in ARKX
Last year’s broad market selloff hasn’t stopped deals and acquisitions in some growing industries, with one such area being aerospace and defense firms. The Russian war on Ukraine has highlighted the rising use of drones in warfare, while the tech downturn may have also allowed firms to make acquisitions and partnerships in the burgeoning space. That includes two key stocks in ARKX, the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF: Iridium Communications (IRDM.O) and Trimble Inc. (TRMB).
cryptocurrencywire.com
CryptoNewsBreaks – Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) Releases December 2022 Production, Operations Report
Company: Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT), an industry leader in Bitcoin mining and data center hosting, is reporting unaudited production and operations numbers for December 2022. Highlights of the report note that Riot produced 659 BTC during the month, a 55% increase over the 425 BTC produced in December 2021. In addition, as of Dec. 31, 2022, the company held approximately 6,952 BTC, all produced by Riot’s self-mining operations. Riot also saw net proceeds of some $10.2 million through sales of 600 BTC; in addition, as of the month end, the company had deployed fleet of 88,556 miners, with a hash rate capacity of 9.7 exahash per second (“EH/s”). “Riot achieved a number of key milestones during the month of December,” said Riot Platforms CEO Jason Les in the press release. “We successfully deployed an additional 16,128 S19-series miners, bringing our hash rate capacity to a new all-time high of 9.7 EH/s. Additionally and as previously indicated in our last monthly production update, we transitioned to a new mining pool in early December. Based on our expanded hash rate capacity and while predominantly operating in our new mining pool, Riot achieved a new record of 659 Bitcoin produced this past month. In late December, Texas and much of the country experienced severe winter weather, significantly disrupting the holiday season for many Americans. A portion of Riot’s operations at our Rockdale facility were also unfortunately impacted by the December storm, as some sections of piping in Buildings F and G, our immersion buildings, suffered damage and need replacement, impacting approximately 2.5 EH/s of our total hash rate capacity. Our team is working diligently on the necessary repairs, which we anticipate will take a number of weeks, during which time the affected hash rate will come back online incrementally. Additionally, in anticipation of the December storm, Riot voluntarily curtailed operations in order to ensure the safety of our employees and to contribute to the stability of the ERCOT grid during this critical time for Texans, and as a result, Riot generated $4.9 million in additional power credits in December, which will further lower our cost of production.”
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
CNBC
Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy This Week
While the Fed has hiked the interest rate to the highest in 15 years, the still strong labor market might prompt the Fed to hike rates more in the coming...
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
NASDAQ
Are These 2 Dividend Stocks in Danger of Cutting Their Payouts?
A dividend is only as good as the strength of the business that's paying it. If a company isn't in strong financial shape, investors shouldn't expect the dividend to last. Two stocks that income investors are showing some concern about right now are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The concern stems from the fact that their payout ratios are alarmingly high, and both companies are coming off some tough earnings reports.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
CNBC
Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023: Cramer says there are opportunities in two slumping stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they see December's ADP Payroll report as a bad sign for the market. Despite headwinds, Jim shares two stocks he is seeing opportunity in right now. Jim also explains why he bought more shares of an energy stock in the portfolio.
msn.com
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Surefire Buys in 2023
Although last year was challenging for most of Wall Street, it was an especially difficult year for growth stocks. When the curtain closed on 2022, both the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite and the Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- lost 33% of their value.
NASDAQ
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
NASDAQ
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement
Tech stocks had as difficult a year as any sector in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 tech index falling more than 39% over the past year. It's hard to find tech stocks, which are known for their growth, that weren't hit by falling share prices. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT), Oracle (NYSE:...
Mortgage in 2023 twice as high as last year
Mortgage rates kicked off 2023 twice as high as they were a year ago. According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed rate mortgage averaged 6.48 percent in the week, ending on Thurs, Jan 5.
Amazon Job Cuts, Walgreen Earnings, Recession Outlook - Watch TheStreet Live
Amazon announces jobs cuts on the eve of Friday's jobs reports. Catch the stories driving stocks and the broader economy live at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Zacks.com
Bullish or Bearish on 2023? Zacks January Market Strategy
The following is an excerpt from Zacks Chief Strategist John Blank’s full Jan Market Strategy report To access the full PDF, click here. With the start of any calendar year, the Wall Street firms offer up their prognostications on the S&P 500 returns delivered by year-end 2023. Let’s build...
via.news
Tesla And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Tesla (TSLA), Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC), Mercer International (MERC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
