RCSD announces police presence at arrival and dismissal, for five schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RCSD Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso joined Board of Education President Cynthia Elliott Friday morning to announce increased security, following Thursday’s incident where a suspect fired gunshots toward a student outside of Franklin High School.

Moving forward, the district is implementing a police presence outside of five buildings through the end of the year. Officials say more could be added to the list, based on need.

Peluso said these five buildings were chosen based on location and data for recent violence in surrounding neighborhoods.

Those schools are Franklin High School, Joseph C. Wilson High School, Edison Career & Technology High School, Northeast College Preparatory High School, and East Upper & Lower Schools.

According to police, Thursday’s incident began off-campus on Norton Street, when some sort of altercation happened. The student was approached by a suspect, and then chased onto campus. Once on school grounds, police say the suspect fired shots at the student, and two others nearby on the steps.

“This was a targeted individual, but I want our families, community, and students to know that when they get off that bus that, what is happening in our community and around that area, that they’ll have someone there to help support them in the event that there’s an emergency,” Dr. Peluso said.

Adam Urbanski, the President of the Rochester Teacher’s Association released a statement ahead of the press conference:

“Yesterday’s nearly-tragic incident at the Franklin Campus is a somber reminder to us all that the increased gun violence on our streets could spill to our schools. We agree with RCSD Superintendent Peluso that there is an urgent and immediate need for increased security at and near our schools. The safety of our students and their teachers must remain our utmost priority. “

Later, he added onto the statement, and told News 8 he’d like to see the board consider bringing back SRO’s (School Resource Officers) inside the buildings. The program was cut in 2019.

“I know that the Rochester Board of Education is opposed to having police presence at our schools – even at those with evidence of gun violence. However, I think that the school board has a choice: they can either act now or they can wait until, God forbid, there’s a tragedy.”

Adam Urbanski, RTA President “

To that end, board officials say they aren’t ready to revisit this, for a few reasons:

“Because what has happened in the past, some of our schools have used police officers as counselors, we don’t want that to happen so if there has been some kind of altercation, they send them to police, as opposed to trying a preventative way,” said Elliott. “We saw a police officer pick up a female student and slam her to ground.”

Meantime, Elliott said they’re working with the mayor’s office, RPD and other community partners to find long-term solutions.

“We’ve got to get back to funding these youth programs – and they’ve got to be done within the inner city,” she said.

In addition, Mayor Malik Evans provided a statement regarding the incident:

“ The City of Rochester is absolutely committed to keeping our children and young people safe, especially in our schools. There are no words strong enough to describe the absolute depravity of Thursday morning’s attempted shooting of a student outside the Franklin campus. “

“ Yesterday, I convened a meeting of my teams and RCSD Superintendent Peluso to discuss how the City could immediately support his efforts to ensure safety on RCSD campuses. In response, we have increased the presence of Rochester Police at high schools in the morning and during dismissal, and have intensified the efforts of Pathways to Peace teams that are already heavily engaged with students in schools. “

“ The City stands ready and willing to work further with the Rochester City School District to enhance safety measures across the District. “

