ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sunken Jersey fishing boat bodies identified

Two bodies recovered from near a sunken fishing trawler off the coast of Jersey have been identified as the crewmen. Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat died when L'Ecume II sank after it collided with a freight ferry at about 05:30 GMT on 8 December. A search and recovery operation for...
DogTime

2 Dogs and Man Rescued by US Coast Guard After Sailboat Wreck

Two dogs and their dad are on dry land today after a harrowing rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard last week. The trio had quite the fright after getting stranded in their boat in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, about 45 miles west of Victoria British Columbia. Dogs in a Perfect Storm The group […] The post 2 Dogs and Man Rescued by US Coast Guard After Sailboat Wreck appeared first on DogTime.
WASHINGTON STATE
maritime-executive.com

Queen Victoria Cruises into Drydock With Passengers Aboard

The approximately 2,000 passengers aboard Cunard Line’s cruise ship Queen Victoria (90,746 gross tons) had a rather unique port of call added to their 15-night Canary Island Celebration cruise during the Christmas-New Years holidays. The cruise line announced to them that the ship would be making a visit to dry dock during their cruise for “essential maintenance.”
maritime-executive.com

Photos: Royal Navy Rescues Tug in Distress off Anguilla

On Friday afternoon, a Royal Navy patrol vessel rescued five crewmembers from a sinking tug off the coast of Sint Maarten, braving high winds to bring the survivors to safety. Patrol vessel HMS Medway was underway Friday near the British Overseas Territory of Anguilla when she received a request for assistance from a coastwise tug. The towing vessel had begun to take on water, and when its engines failed, the crew sent out a distress call. The five crewmembers then abandoned ship and transferred safely over to their tow, a sand barge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy