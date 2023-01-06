On Friday afternoon, a Royal Navy patrol vessel rescued five crewmembers from a sinking tug off the coast of Sint Maarten, braving high winds to bring the survivors to safety. Patrol vessel HMS Medway was underway Friday near the British Overseas Territory of Anguilla when she received a request for assistance from a coastwise tug. The towing vessel had begun to take on water, and when its engines failed, the crew sent out a distress call. The five crewmembers then abandoned ship and transferred safely over to their tow, a sand barge.

