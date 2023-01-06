Read full article on original website
Related
4 passengers are dead after 2 helicopters collide over an Australian beach
Two helicopters collided in an Australian tourist hotspot Monday in a crash that killed four passengers and drew emergency aid from beachgoers enjoying the water during the southern summer.
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
Cruise ships returning to Florida ports rescue 24 migrants, including five from Cuba
At least 24 migrants bound for the Florida coast were rescued by two cruise ships Monday after their makeshift vessels were stranded at sea.
Final photo of Gold Coast Sea World helicopter crash victims before they boarded the flight
The last photo of a mother and son before a horror helicopter crash changed their family's lives forever shows them holding tickets for the fatal trip.
Eerie moment sailors find ‘ghost ship’ drifting just 60 miles from the Bermuda Triangle with no soul on board
THIS is the eerie moment sailors stumble across a ‘ghost ship’ drifting 800 miles from Bermuda with no one on board. Two yachties from Ocean Research Project came across the abandoned boat in the Atlantic Ocean. The researchers noticed the boats sail wasn't up, the motor wasn't running...
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard found dead 18 miles from Port Canaveral, Florida coast
A 36-year-old passenger on the MSC Meraviglia has been found dead after falling overboard on the ship's return to Port Canaveral in Florida.
Shocking New Photos Emerge of Sea World Helicopter Crash Survivors Moments After Mid-Air Collision
On Monday, January 2, two helicopters were on their normal route over an Australian theme park when the unthinkable occurred. While one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing, they crashed in mid-air, killing the pilot and three Sea World visitors. The remaining eight people on the aircraft...
BBC
Sunken Jersey fishing boat bodies identified
Two bodies recovered from near a sunken fishing trawler off the coast of Jersey have been identified as the crewmen. Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat died when L'Ecume II sank after it collided with a freight ferry at about 05:30 GMT on 8 December. A search and recovery operation for...
Coast Guard stops a migrant boat off the Florida Keys with about 20 people
U.S. Coast Guard crews and agents with Customs and Border Protection stopped a migrant boat off the Florida Keys Wednesday afternoon with about 20 people on board.
2 Dogs and Man Rescued by US Coast Guard After Sailboat Wreck
Two dogs and their dad are on dry land today after a harrowing rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard last week. The trio had quite the fright after getting stranded in their boat in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, about 45 miles west of Victoria British Columbia. Dogs in a Perfect Storm The group […] The post 2 Dogs and Man Rescued by US Coast Guard After Sailboat Wreck appeared first on DogTime.
The Mary Celeste - The Mystery Of The Abandoned Ship
The Mary Celeste was a merchant ship that was discovered adrift and abandoned in the Atlantic Ocean in 1872. The mystery of what happened to the crew and passengers of the Mary Celeste has puzzled historians and researchers for over a century.
Hundreds of Cuban migrants head to Key West after landing on Keys island, Coast Guard says
Hundreds of Cuban migrants who were stranded on remote islands off a Florida Keys national park for almost a week were shipped to Key West on Thursday.
maritime-executive.com
Queen Victoria Cruises into Drydock With Passengers Aboard
The approximately 2,000 passengers aboard Cunard Line’s cruise ship Queen Victoria (90,746 gross tons) had a rather unique port of call added to their 15-night Canary Island Celebration cruise during the Christmas-New Years holidays. The cruise line announced to them that the ship would be making a visit to dry dock during their cruise for “essential maintenance.”
Migrant vessel removed from Sebastian Inlet amid Florida surge in Coast Guard interdictions
Dozens of empty, sandy plastic water bottles crammed the stern section of a wooden-framed migrant vessel that floated ashore at Sebastian Inlet State Park, raising questions as to the identities — and ultimate fates — of the mystery watercraft's unknown passengers. The corrugated-metal-hull boat was discovered Dec. 30...
Christopher Columbus discovers mermaids, er, manatees 528 years ago
Mermaids were spotted 528 years ago today by Christopher Columbus. At least he thought they were mermaids, but they were actually our beloved manatees.
cntraveler.com
13 Unforgettable Hawaii Cruises, Including a Tiny 36-Passenger Sailing and a Disney Ship
The thing about Hawaii cruises is that there’s no bad time of year to take one. Thanks to its year-round sunshine and warm weather, Hawaii will be there for you whenever you’re ready to set sail. Several cruise lines, including Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Viking Cruises, call...
maritime-executive.com
Photos: Royal Navy Rescues Tug in Distress off Anguilla
On Friday afternoon, a Royal Navy patrol vessel rescued five crewmembers from a sinking tug off the coast of Sint Maarten, braving high winds to bring the survivors to safety. Patrol vessel HMS Medway was underway Friday near the British Overseas Territory of Anguilla when she received a request for assistance from a coastwise tug. The towing vessel had begun to take on water, and when its engines failed, the crew sent out a distress call. The five crewmembers then abandoned ship and transferred safely over to their tow, a sand barge.
Boat Propeller Found on Seafloor 100 Miles Offshore Baffles Researchers
NOAA Fisheries biologist completed their ninth annual longline survey in November. And they spotted many of the usual creatures and objects they see every year. But when they noticed a boat propeller sitting far away from the shore on the ocean floor, they had several questions. When the organization heads...
'Flying' boat will banish seasickness and could one day carry passengers across the English Channel
The all-electric Candela P-12 uses hydrofoils that lift it above the waves leading to a smooth journey without rocking.
