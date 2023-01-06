Read full article on original website
ksgf.com
Hearing For Three Men In Duck Boat Sinking
(KTTS News) — Three men will be back in court this week in the 2018 duck boat tragedy near Branson. Captain Kenneth McKee and two supervisors, Curtis Lanham and Charles Batlzell, were originally charged in April. But a Stone County judge dropped the charges saying there was no evidence...
KTLO
Searcy County woman arrested for terroristic threatening
A Searcy County woman has been arrested for terrorist threatening when she threatened to shoot or burn the victim. According to the probable cause affidavit, deputies from the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence with a report from a caller who stated female inside threatening to kill him.
KTLO
Two people injured in Taney Co accident Wednesday
Two people were injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in Taney County on U.S. Highway 65 just 2.5 miles south of Hollister. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Mathew Campbell from Harrison was traveling southbound when he failed to stop at a traffic signal and struck the drivers side door of 60-year-old Harold Davis of Reed Springs, Mo.
Kait 8
Police ask drivers to be cautious near school zones
THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) - Officers in a Southern Missouri city are asking drivers to slow down through its marked school zone. The Thayer Police Department made a social media post on Thursday, Jan. 5, reminding drivers to pay attention while in school zones. The post comes as students and a...
KTLO
MH City Council approves resolution in opposition of landfill
The Mountain Home City Council began Thursday night’s meeting with all council members being sworn in for 2023 by District Judge Jodi Carney. Mayor Hillrey Adams and City Clerk Scott Liles were previously sworn in during a separate event. In new business, the council heard from members of the...
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to charges in several cases, gets prison time
A 21-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in several Arkansas Counties pled guilty to charges in three Baxter County cases during a session of circuit court Thursday. David “Zack” Peifer was sentenced to six years in prison and, in one case, ordered to pay...
KYTV
Christian County Prosecutor’s Office releases ruling on deadly officer-involved shooting from September
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The former Christian County prosecutor ruled the actions of officers involved in a deadly shooting in September as justified. The office released the findings on Thursday. Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident on September 24. Shafer died from a...
KTLO
2 vehicles reported stolen in Izard County
The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two vehicles reported stolen on Thursday. According to Sheriff Charley Melton, the first report came in at around 4:40 in the afternoon from the Dollar General in Oxford. The vehicle is described as a maroon 1999 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with the license plate number 827 VBC. The front bumper is black with blue tape on the passenger side.
Students can expect more highway patrol troopers at school
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In 2023, students may notice more Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers in schools. A statewide initiative is inviting school districts to let troopers come walk the halls. “Allow us to come in and do walkthroughs, non-disruptive, and in a positive learning environment,” said Sgt. Mike McClure. McClure said the program aims to […]
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
KYTV
State Highway 14 in Nixa shut down for single-vehicle crash
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: Officials in Nixa say Highway 14 has been reopened. The 28-year-old driver from Nixa remains in critical condition in the hospital. Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 14 in Nixa. Officers closed all lanes on State Highway 14 between Market and Smalley...
KTLO
Man stabbed by wife wants couple to reunite
A Lakeview woman charged with stabbing her husband with a piece of broken glass appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Thursday asking that a no contact order be lifted so the couple can reunite. Earlier — at the request of the husband/victim — 56-year-old Tricia Lynn Clark was given a...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson man killed in Christian Co. vehicle crash
A man from Branson was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Christian County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson was traveling east on Missouri 14, two and a half miles east of Bruner, when his 2002 Ford Focus traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Christian County, Mo.
BRUNER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Christian County. The patrol identified the victim as Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 14 east of Bruner on Thursday around 10 a.m. Investigators say his vehicle drove...
Family remembers Marshfield man killed on NYE
MARSHFIELD, Mo. – The family of a Marshfield man killed on New Year’s Eve says they still can’t believe what happened. “There’s like four different cop cars. Sergeant Neal had called, hollered at me, and asked me to come to his car.” Ann Kopp said. “That’s when he informed me that Jonathan was deceased inside […]
Marshfield woman accused of shooting, killing boyfriend on New Year’s Eve
MARSHFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested and accused of shooting her boyfriend in the head on New Year’s Eve. Madison Nicole Rueckert, 21, of Marshfield, was formally charged with first-degree murder. According to court documents, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called by Rueckert. She told deputies that she shot her boyfriend, a 24-year-old […]
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 29 dogs from Ozark County dog breeder
It was a 12-hour rescue mission for the Humane Society of Missouri's team in Maryland Heights, which traveled to Ozark County to rescue nearly 30 dogs.
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
KTLO
MHPD asks public for help identifying suspect in park vandalism
The Mountain Home Police Department (MHPD) is asking the public for assistance in identifying a male individual. According to MHPD Corporal Larry Caruso, a male was caught on video tipping over port-a-pottys in Cooper Park. The individual is reported to be driving a newer model white Nissan car. If anyone...
