The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two vehicles reported stolen on Thursday. According to Sheriff Charley Melton, the first report came in at around 4:40 in the afternoon from the Dollar General in Oxford. The vehicle is described as a maroon 1999 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with the license plate number 827 VBC. The front bumper is black with blue tape on the passenger side.

IZARD COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO