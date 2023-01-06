Mrs. Eloise Law Brown passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Troy Health and Rehabilitation Center in Troy, AL. She was 97. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022 at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. J.C. Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. She was born January 29, 1925 in Pike County, AL to the late John Ellis Law and Eula Mae Hickman Law. Mrs. Brown was the oldest living member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and a lifelong member of the Ebenezer Community. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bradley Brown. She is survived by her sons, Charles Brown (Dianne), Banks, AL, and Jerry Brown, Centreville, AL; three grandsons, Greg (Renee), Barclay (Lisa) and Brad Brown (Kerri); great grandchildren. Morgan Brown, Montana Brown, Weston Brown (Carley), Jeremy Brown (Summer), Britni Brown, Devan Madsen (Frankie); great-great grandchildren, Maleah, Brons Jr., Keelee, Ciarra, Cianna, Lucky, Levi, Lawson, Caysen, Ryleigh and Alyssa; niece, Lynn Newman; sisters-in-laws, Agnes Green, Bessie Burton and Charlotte Brown; brother-in-law, Bryant Brown. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Brown, Brad Brown, Lucky Brown, Barclay Brown, Morgan Brown, Weston Brown and Greg Brown. Honorary pallbearer will be Franklin Berry. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO