Troy Messenger
Troy men, women pick up dominant conference wins
On Saturday, both the Troy Trojans men’s and women’s basketball teams picked up resounding Sun Belt Conference wins. The Troy women’s team (9-8, 3-1) won their third straight Sun Belt Conference game 81-58 over the Georgia State Panthers on the road. It also marked the 200th win of head coach Chanda Rigby’s career.
Troy Messenger
Troy lands five transfer offensive linemen
It was a busy Sunday for Troy University Football as five offensive linemen from around the country announced their intentions to transfer to the school. The five include Oklahoma State center Eli Russ, Tennessee State offensive tackle, Blake Austin, Tennessee State offensive guard Tavon Matthews, Birmingham Southern center Braylun Smith and Georgia Military College center Boaz Stanley. Russ is a 6-foot-4-inch, 310-pound Ardmore, Okla., native that was an All-State offensive lineman at Plainview High School. Russ earned the bronze in the State Shot Put as a senior in high school, as well. Russ played in 16 total games at OSU – including nine this past season – and will have three years of eligibility left. He was a three-star lineman coming out of high school and originally signed with OSU over offers from other schools like North Texas, Texas, Tulsa and others.
Troy Messenger
Lady Dawgs dominate Opp
The Pike County Lady Bulldogs thumped the Opp Lady Bobcats by a score of 46-18 on Friday to pick up a dominant Class 3A, Area 4 win. The Lady Bulldogs held Opp to under eight points in each of the four quarters. In fact, Opp didn’t surpass 10 points until the third quarter.
Troy Messenger
CHHS wrestlers compete at St. James tournament
Members of the Charles Henderson High School wrestling team traveled to Montgomery to compete in Saint James High School’s 2023 Julian McPhillips Invitational. Charles Henderson’s Brayden Nowling competed at 154 pounds, while Blake Barron competed at 184 pounds. Both Nowling and Barron went 0-2 in the tournament. Nowling...
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib bests ACA, PCHS falls to Opp
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots picked up a 44-38 home win over the Alabama Christian Academy Eagles on Friday. The Patriots held ACA to under 10 points in each of the first three quarters of play. PLAS led 12-9 going into the second quarter and held a 25-17 lead at halftime. The Patriots swelled that lead to 36-22 heading into the final period. ACA attempted to rally, outscoring the Patriots 16-8 in the period, but it was far too little, too late as Pike Lib held on for the win.
Troy Messenger
Another Trojan signs with the XFL
This past weekend, former Troy University linebacker Jordan Anthony signed with the XFL, making him the fifth former Trojan to sign with the league. Anthony was assigned to the San Antonio Brahmas, which are making their debut in the XFL this season. Anthony is a Maryland native that started his college career at Michigan, where he tallied 14 career tackles in two seasons with the Wolverines. Jordan transferred to Troy for the 2020 season but was forced to sit out due to NCAA rules. In 2021, Jordan played in all 12 games and totaled 35 tackles, one fumble recovery and one tackle-for-loss during the season.
Alabama inmate who escaped from job site recaptured in Georgia after 2 days on the run
An Alabama inmate who escaped from his job at a Montgomery auto shop has been recaptured in Georgia after two days on the lam, authorities said Thursday. Linwood Harris, a 53-year-old state inmate serving a 15-year sentence for burglary out of Russell County, left the site of Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Troy Messenger
Obituaries, Saturday, January 7, 2023
Mrs. Eloise Law Brown passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Troy Health and Rehabilitation Center in Troy, AL. She was 97. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022 at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. J.C. Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. She was born January 29, 1925 in Pike County, AL to the late John Ellis Law and Eula Mae Hickman Law. Mrs. Brown was the oldest living member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and a lifelong member of the Ebenezer Community. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bradley Brown. She is survived by her sons, Charles Brown (Dianne), Banks, AL, and Jerry Brown, Centreville, AL; three grandsons, Greg (Renee), Barclay (Lisa) and Brad Brown (Kerri); great grandchildren. Morgan Brown, Montana Brown, Weston Brown (Carley), Jeremy Brown (Summer), Britni Brown, Devan Madsen (Frankie); great-great grandchildren, Maleah, Brons Jr., Keelee, Ciarra, Cianna, Lucky, Levi, Lawson, Caysen, Ryleigh and Alyssa; niece, Lynn Newman; sisters-in-laws, Agnes Green, Bessie Burton and Charlotte Brown; brother-in-law, Bryant Brown. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Brown, Brad Brown, Lucky Brown, Barclay Brown, Morgan Brown, Weston Brown and Greg Brown. Honorary pallbearer will be Franklin Berry. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
WJHG-TV
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime
Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
Troy Messenger
Mike Benton makes art for everyone
The Mike Benton Art Exhibit at the Johnson Center for the Arts has been held over by popular demand. “And, that’s understandable,” said Brenda Campbell, JCA director. Benton is a Pike County resident and primarily self-taught artist. He paints what he knows and what interests him and he has a lot of interests.
wtvy.com
Coffee County crash leads to road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
Late-night wreck kills Alabama man when SUV strikes embankment, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed late Wednesday night when his SUV overturned and struck an embankment, state police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Ramer, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Aaron Michael Bridges,...
WSFA
Salem man killed in Russell County crash
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an early morning crash in Russell County that claimed the life of a Salem man. According to ALEA, Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was killed when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Troopers said Woodard was not using a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.
luvernejournal.com
Car abandoned in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa murders
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an abandoned car found Sunday afternoon on Lowndes County Road 26 in Hayneville that officers believe is linked to the bodies of two murdered men in Tuscaloosa County. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West confirmed the vehicle is related to the Tuscaloosa murders, but despite...
Troy Messenger
Jerry Williams retires as Pike County Coroner
Pike County Coroner Jerry Williams will officially retire on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, after serving Pike County for 40 years. A reception will be held in his honor at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Pike County Courthouse Main Courtroom. The public is invited. Williams said he is very appreciative of...
Discussions continue over possible new Alabama State House building
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Lawmakers are coming back to Montgomery next week for the organizational session. But they’ll be working out of a building in much need of repairs. From the outside, you might not think anything’s wrong with Alabama’s State House but for those who’ve worked in it for decades, it’s another story. “The best […]
wvtm13.com
2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man confirmed dead at Staton Correctional facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional facility. Brandon Taylor, a 39-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive in his bed...
Why was there no siren before a tornado struck a Montgomery neighborhood?
An EF-1 tornado that struck a Montgomery neighborhood early Wednesday formed and touched down too quickly for the National Weather Service to issue a warning, an official with the NWS said. That’s contrary to a statement made by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed during a press conference about the storm Wednesday,...
