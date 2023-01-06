Sonia Williams Babers made so many people happy as the owner/CEO Emeritus at the Black Bookworm. An instructional Aide for Generation Hope at Tarrant County College and an advocate for Alzheimer’s Association, she was also a former analyst, Reference Systems Marketing at American Airlines and a former editorial/production assistant at Boy Scouts of America National Headquarters. A graduate of Fort Worth’s Polytechnic High School she studied Communications and Political Science at the University of Texas at Arlington. A member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, she was Charter Member and President of Omicron Eta Chapter at UTA. She also participated in the Summer Publishing Institute at Stanford University.

