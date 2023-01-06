Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Check out the 5 highest rated pizzas in Dallas. Do you agree with this list?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Explosion at Texas Elementary School Leaves Four Workers InjuredLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
texasmetronews.com
Superb Woman: Ashley M. Slayton
Ashley M. Slayton is the Audience Development Editor for The Dallas Morning News where she manages a team of award-winning journalists dedicated to engaging with and developing stronger relationships with the News’ audience. Previously she served as Digital Content Manager and Producer for KLTV 7/KTRE-TV, Page Designer and Reporter for Longview News-Journal. She also gained valuable experience D. Magazine, BET, Daily American, Houston Magazine and Freedom Forum Diversity Institute. A graduate of Prairie View A&M University where she was in Sigma Tau Theta Mass Communications Fraternity and worked on The Panther student newspaper.
texasmetronews.com
Robin Eugenia Jordan Story
Robin Eugenia Jordan Story was born July 13, 1957, in Hope, Arkansas to Thomas Tyree Jordan and Kathleen Brown Jordan. She departed this life at 3:22 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center, Dallas, Texas. Robin’s parents and sister, Thomas Jordan Brunson, preceded her in death. Robin...
texasmetronews.com
Mrs. Gladys Marie Howard
Gladys Marie Howard, affectionately called “Mama” and “Granny,” was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was the glue that held everything together. Her children loved her dearly. She played an active role in each of their lives with encouragement and support. She was the...
texasmetronews.com
St. Philip’s to Hold Legacy Gym Ribbon-Cutting in Honor of David B. Miller and Family
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, St. Philip’s School and Community Center will unveil the newly renovated Miller Family Legacy Gym. The ribbon cutting is an invitation-only event to honor the dynamic legacy of athletics at St. Philip’s and Carolyn & David Miller for their million-dollar contribution to St. Philip’s School and Community Center’s historic We Believe Campaign.
texasmetronews.com
Superb Woman: Sonia Williams Babers
Sonia Williams Babers made so many people happy as the owner/CEO Emeritus at the Black Bookworm. An instructional Aide for Generation Hope at Tarrant County College and an advocate for Alzheimer’s Association, she was also a former analyst, Reference Systems Marketing at American Airlines and a former editorial/production assistant at Boy Scouts of America National Headquarters. A graduate of Fort Worth’s Polytechnic High School she studied Communications and Political Science at the University of Texas at Arlington. A member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, she was Charter Member and President of Omicron Eta Chapter at UTA. She also participated in the Summer Publishing Institute at Stanford University.
texasmetronews.com
2 southern Dallas court programs lack oversight, basic operating procedures: audit
Two southern Dallas-based community court programs meant to aid and rehabilitate residents accused of low-level offenses have such poor record keeping and oversight that it’s hard to determine if they’re working as intended, according to a city audit. A random sampling of South Dallas Drug Court and South...
