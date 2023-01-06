Daily Memphian 2022 postseason football awards

Here are this year’s Daily Memphian postseason football awards, honoring our offensive and defensive players of the year along with special teams, freshman and coach recognition as well as our all-metro teams for the 2022 season.

Offensive player of the year

Kumaro Brown, RB, MASE, junior: Because of his team’s dominance, Brown rarely played a full four quarters. Nevertheless, he rushed for 1,534 yards on 135 attempts (11.3 yards per carry) and scored 23 touchdowns. He also had a scoring reception and took three punts to the house while totaling 2,121 all-purpose yards. Brown’s efforts led MASE to 13 straight victories before a loss in the Class 1A semifinals and he was one of three Mr. Football finalists in his classification.

Finalists: Rhyan Brown , RB, Melrose, sophomore; Braylen Ragland , QB, Bartlett, senior; Braxton Sharp , RB, Munford, senior; Damon Sisa , RB, Houston, junior.

Defensive player of the year

Jacquan Davis, DB, Fairley, junior: On the heels of a record season, Davis was a finalist for this year’s Class 2A Mr. Football award. He intercepted 12 passes in nine regular-season games, tying the Shelby-Metro mark that had stood since 1974. He added two more in the playoffs to equal the state’s single-season mark while leading the Bulldogs to an 11-1 record, the most victories in school history.

Finalists: Mark Joseph , DB, Sheffield, senior; Rahmaan Rinkin , DB, Bartlett, senior; Lance Taylor Jr. , LB, MASE, junior; Brady Weatherly , LB, Houston, senior.

Special teams player of the year

Oziel Hernandez, K, Germantown, senior: No kicker impacted his team’s success more than Hernandez. He converted a state-best 10 field goals (in 13 attempts) and went 32 of 34 on extra points while putting 80 percent of his kickoffs into the end zone as the Red Devils finished 11-3. Last month, he won the Mr. Football kicker of the year award, becoming just the second Shelby-Metro player to accomplish the feat (Josh Jasper of Ridgeway was the other).

Freshman of the year

Quinnterion Hollins, RB, Fairley: Hollins made the transition from middle school to high school look easy in 2022, rushing for 1,167 yards on 124 carries (9.4 average) while scoring 29 touchdowns. Additionally, he had two touchdown receptions and finished the season with 1,684 all-purpose yards in 11 games.

Coach of the year

Lance Tucker, Bartlett: Region 8-6A was arguably the most competitive in the state this season and Tucker’s Panthers came out on top during the regular season. They eventually reached the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons, losing to Hendersonville Beech to finish with an 11-3 mark.

Division 1 Large

(Classes 6A and 5A)

D.J. Allen , DE, Germantown, senior; Jammie Allen , DB, Central, senior; Daniel Anderson , DL, Germantown, junior; Jordan Bell , QB, Munford, junior; Kavion Benton , DL, Southwind, junior; B.J. Blake , RB, Germantown, junior; Jevore Bledsoe , LB, Central, senior; Triston Bohannon , LB, Munford, senior; Clay Bridges , LB, Munford, sophomore; Curdarrius Bulluck , RB, Lake Cormorant, sophomore; Taylor Burton , OL, Whitehaven, senior; Taylon Carpenter , DB, Brighton, sophomore; Martez Carter , WR, Southwind, junior; Romalic Carter , DL, Overton, sophomore; William Carver , ATH, Whitehaven, senior; Deshaun Catron , WR, Bartlett, senior; Isaiah Cobbs , WR-DB, Munford, junior; Clark Cocroft , OL-DL, Arlington, senior; Jonathan Davis , DE, Collierville, junior; Taurean Davis , LB, DeSoto Central, senior.

Chandler Day , QB, Houston, sophomore; Mahamadou Diarra , DE, Whitehaven, senior; Kylan Dickey , LB, Germantown, junior; Jaelon Dowell , LB, Munford, junior; Jordan Duffie , LB, Central, senior; Hayden Edge , OL, Bartlett, senior; Noah Flaskamp , WR, Collierville, senior; Kamarion Franklin , DL, Lake Cormorant, junior; Gunner Gilmore , QB, Lewisburg, junior; Barrett Glass , LB, Houston, senior; Aidan Glover , QB, Collierville, junior; Gary Greer , WR, Overton, sophomore; Elliot Helps , DB, Lewisburg, junior; Oziel Hernandez , K, Germantown, senior; Sam Hultz , DL, Collierville, senior; Ricky Isom Jr. , ATH, Central, senior; Ian Jeffries , DL, Southaven, senior; Tyler Johns , DB, Collierville, senior; Khmari Johnson , TE, Central, senior; Kedarius Jones , WR, Whitehaven, junior; Taylor Jones , DL, Southwind, sophomore.

Antoine Keefer , LB, Southwind, senior; Hunter Lampley , ATH, Brighton, junior; Nick Luster , LB, Bartlett, senior; Greg Mangle , DB, White Station, senior; Malik Mason , ATH, Germantown, senior; Chris McBee , DE, Cordova, junior; Jaden McKinney , OL, Collierville, senior; David Milburn , LB, Bartlett, junior; D.J. Miller , DB, Houston, sophomore; Ahmad Miller , RB, Whitehaven, senior; Errin Neal , LB, White Station, senior; Parker Moore , LB, Bartlett, senior; Jamarion Morrow , ATH, Germantown, sophomore; Eli Myers , LB, Collierville, junior; Luke Needham , OL, Houston, senior; Kelvin Perkins , ATH, Southwind, freshman; Braylen Ragland , QB, Bartlett, senior; C.J. Rayborn , OL, Southaven, senior; Jeremiah Reed , WR, Bartlett, junior; Rahmaan Rinkin , DB, Bartlett, senior; Chris Rogers , LB, Cordova, senior.

Devin Rutherford Jr. , DB, Bartlett, senior; Braxton Sharp , RB, Munford, senior; Damon Sisa , RB, Houston, junior; Eli Sisson , TE, Collierville, senior; John Slaughter , DB, Southaven, senior; Cameron Smith , OL, Overton, senior; DeMario Smith , DB, Whitehaven, senior; Ethen Smith , DE, Arlington, senior; Zach Smith , OL, Munford, senior; Muhammad Sowe , RB, Kingsbury, senior; Jeremiah Sullins , TE, Munford, senior; Isaiah Tate , QB, Germantown, senior; Darryon Taylor , DB, Southwind, senior; Kion Threalkill , DB, Germantown, senior; Brock Vice , WR, Houston, senior; Gyasi Wallace , LB, Collierville, senior; Trevor Walton , DB, Horn Lake, senior; Brady Weatherly , LB, Houston, senior; Joshua White , LB, Southwind, senior; Devin Williams , OL, Germantown, senior; Law Wright , QB, Central, senior

Division 1 Small

(Classes 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A)

Quintez Agnew , LB, Kirby, senior; Travion Baker , WR, Raleigh-Egypt, junior; Markerrion Banks , DL, Melrose, senior; Nicholas Banks , DL, Raleigh-Egypt, junior; Antonio Bell , DB, Sheffield, junior; Mariel Bolden , RB, Booker T. Washington, senior; Andre Boyce , OL, Hamilton, senior; Jayden Brooks , RB-DB, Raleigh-Egypt, senior; Kumaro Brown , RB-DB, MASE, junior; Rhyan Brown , RB, Melrose, sophomore; Stanley Burrow , LB, Freedom Prep, sophomore; Tadarius Canada , ATH, Mitchell, junior; Braylon Cato , RB, Fayette-Ware, senior; Aden Curry , WR, Bolton, senior; Martez Curry , OL, Freedom Prep, senior; Jacquan Davis , WR-DB, Fairley, junior; Jamarion Dowell , RB, Covington, senior; Keveon Epps , OL, Melrose, senior.

Jeremiah Evans , DL, East, junior; Taysean Fondren , LB, Middle College, junior; Jamar Frazier , WR-DL, Booker T. Washington, senior; E.J. Gilliam , QB, Freedom Prep, junior; Braden Gover , QB, Covington, junior; DeMarcio Gray , DB, East, junior; Desi Hemphill , RB, Freedom Prep, senior; Kayvon Henderson , DL, PURE Youth, senior; Trey Henry , WR, Craigmont, sophomore; Quinnterion Hollins , RB, Fairley, freshman; Christopher Hubbard , OL, Mitchell, senior; Dylan Jackson , DB, MASE, senior; Radarious Jackson , WR, Sheffield, sophomore; London James , LB, MASE, senior; Jaavontaye Jones , DB, Manassas, senior; Mark Joseph , ATH, Sheffield, senior; Jaiden Lenore , DL, MASE, junior; Clarence Livingston , OL, Fairley, senior; JaCorien Love , DL, Sheffield, senior.

Ronquarious Lukes , WR, Kirby, senior; Connor Lurry , ATH, Memphis Business Academy, junior; Kydrick Mason , DL, Covington, senior; A.C. Mason-Young , DB, Covington, senior; Gregory Martin , ATH, Oakhaven, senior; Daveon McVay , WR-DB, Craigmont, senior; Cameron Miller , DB, Melrose, junior; Kristian Miller , OL-DL, MASE, senior; Brandon Mitchell , DB, Middle College, junior; Courtland Morris , DL, Craigmont, senior; MacTerrion Morris , OL, Douglass, senior; Warren Morris , DB, KIPP, senior; Kevion Munford , OL, Trezevant, junior; Tarquincio Phillips , QB, Craigmont, senior; Cameron Puryear , LB, Millington, sophomore; Caleb Powell , OL, Ridgeway, senior; Ian Robinson , DL, Covington, senior; Kevonta Rodgers, RB, Hamilton, freshman.

Taliko Russell , RB, Bluff City, senior; Markevion Sanders , QB, Oakhaven, senior; Kison Shepard , OL, Fayette-Ware, junior; Misan Sisk , OL, MASE, senior; Davion Sledge , LB, Sheffield, junior; Brian Smith , LB, Fairley, sophomore; Sylan Smith , RB, Covington, sophomore; Kenyon Spearman , RB, Sheffield, senior; Omarion Sutton , DL, Mitchell, senior; Lance Taylor , LB, MASE, junior; Jeremiah Temple-Dowdy , Millington, senior; Johnathan Temple-Dowdy , LB, Millington, junior; Mark Travis , WR, Oakhaven, senior; Jacourion Tolbert , DL, Ridgeway, senior; Malik Turner , LB, East, junior; Anterrius Valentine , DB, Booker T. Washington, senior; Demetrius Visor , QB, MASE, senior; Marvin Warren , WR, Trezevant, senior; Carmillo Wilson , DL, Melrose, senior.

Division 2

Antonio Adams , RB, St. Benedict, senior; Stryker Aitken , LB, MUS, senior; Grayson Alford , WR, Northpoint, junior; Zane Beard , LB, CBHS, senior; Tyler Bell , DL, Lausanne, senior; Nate Bledsoe , OL, Briarcrest, senior; Max Carroll , ATH, Briarcrest, senior; Xander Carroll , DB, ECS, senior; Kollin Collier , DB, Briarcrest, junior; Bo Dawson , DB, ECS, junior; Ellis Fullen , WR, Tipton-Rosemark, senior; Ethan Gay , DB, FACS, senior; Max Gilbert , K, Lausanne, senior; Christian Gillilland , WR, Northpoint, junior; Brock Glenn , QB, Lausanne, senior; Jaxon Hammond , WR, CBHS, senior; Charlie Harrell , DB, CBHS, senior; Walker Hawkins , OL, St. George’s, senior.

C.J. Jordan , DB, Lausanne, junior; Zamaryion Kendall , RB, Lausanne, senior; Tre Johnson , DE, CBHS, senior; Cam Jones , DL, Harding, junior; Jamez Jordan , DL, St. George’s, senior; Reed Linder , WR, Briarcrest, senior; Kyle Mabie , LB, ECS, sophomore; Konner Mains , LB, Fayette Academy, senior; Nicholas Matthews , OL, MUS, senior; Alex McAlpin , QB, St. Benedict, sophomore; Will McDaniel , DB, MUS, senior; Conner McKnatt , LB, Northpoint, senior; Parker McLain , DE, St. George’s, senior; Jack McLaughlin , QB, CBHS, senior; Brandon Nicholson , DB, MUS, junior; John Richard Odle , LB, Briarcrest, senior; Jack Patterson , QB, Northpoint, junior; Jake Pennington , RB, FACS, senior.

Tee Perry , RB, MUS, junior; Langston Rogers , DB, Lausanne, senior; Cam Scott , DL, St. Benedict, junior; Drew Scott , LB, Lausanne, senior; Jake Seward , WR, St. George’s, senior; Brian Shields , WR, FACS, junior; Cade Shivers , OL, Briarcrest, senior; Hudson Shoaf , LB, MUS, junior; Jamison Smith , WR, ECS, senior; Dion Stutts , DL, MUS, junior; Chase Sutton , DB, St. George’s, sophomore; Andrew Tancredi , K, MUS, junior; Wilson Thetford , QB, ECS, senior; Eason Wells , ATH, Fayette Academy, senior; Luke Wilemon , OL, CBHS, senior; Dana Williams , DL, Northpoint, senior; Cayden Willis , ATH, St. Benedict, sophomore; Tyler Wilson , RB, Lausanne, junior; Tate Wirth , LB, St. George’s, senior; Luke Work , OL, Lausanne, junior.