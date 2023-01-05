Read full article on original website
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in January
The month of January includes several activities that will let you experience the outdoors. From winter festivals, to beer festivals for the adults, a kids expo for the children, and more. Friday, January 6-Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand Rapids will transform into a winter...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Michigan
A highly-anticipated new restaurant recently opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the highly-anticipated new restaurant Tia Juana officially opened its doors to the public in Grand Rapids, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Muskegon County family wins holiday car giveaway from a local auto repair shop
MUSKEGON, Mich. — For the past six years, a Muskegon business has been part of an effort to give back to the community. This year, they made a family’s holiday a little brighter with a gift on wheels. The recipient called the Christmas surprise a "true blessing." Joe’s...
This Michigan City Has Only Had 5 Minutes Of Sunshine This Month
The last mostly sunny day was on December 4, 2022.
Does Grand Rapids Have The Oldest Sewer System In America?
I was talking to my neighbor Brett the other day about all the water backing up near a Grand Rapids city storm drain down the road. After taking a closer look the culprit was a bunch of leaves and sticks that needed to be cleared out. As our conversation was...
New Street-Food Style Taco Joint Opens in Grand Rapids
We recently told you about two new restaurants opening in Grand Rapids - Condado Tacos and Las Carnitas El Cunado - we'll, here's a third!. Tia Juana Tacos, an authentic Mexican street-food taqueria, is now open at 2289 East Beltline Ave. NE at Knapp’s Crossing, near Celebration Cinema North.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Ravenna Pub’s flavorful burgers are ‘prepared fresh and grilled to perfection’
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Ravenna Pub has been a staple in Muskegon County since it was first known as a small town bar in the prohibition era. Paulette Deyoung took ownership of the bar, located at 12436 Stafford Rd. in Ravenna, in 2001 and transformed it into the pub now known for its fresh burgers, steaks, wings and more.
Five Ways To Celebrate A Sunny Winter Weekend
Little darling, we're less than a month into winter and it's already seems long, cold and lonely. The National Weather Service is calling for a mostly sunny day on Saturday, which is a good thing, because the last full, sunny day was over a month ago, and so far in 2023 we've had five minutes of sun. That was Wednesday afternoon.
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
Grand Rapids Taco Chain Expands with New Carnitas, Breakfast Restaurant
A popular Grand Rapids taco franchise is expanding with a new concept!. The folks behind Tacos El Cuñado are opening a new restaurant breakfast, brunch, an carnitas restaurant this week!. According to the owners Las Carnitas El Cuñado at 315 Burton St SW will open January 6, 2022, at...
Two Michigan Cities Have Been Named ‘Snowiest’ In US Over The Last 30 Years
There's no denying that living in Michigan has to come with some sort of love of the snow, or you're going to be miserable most of the year. And while large amounts of snowfall aren't unique to the mitten state, we're one of the best places in the US to find the white stuff.
WNEM
Six Michigan dairy companies receive grant funding
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Michigan companies were among the 31 companies announced to receive $2.4 million in grants from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). The Michigan businesses include Thistle Dew Creamery in Vassar, Charlevoix Cheese Company, Furniture City Creamery in Grand Rapids, Saltless Sea Creamery in Traverse City, Semifreddo LLC in Hart, and VernDale Products Inc. in Detroit.
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
West Michigan Mom Gives Birth on Highway Exit Ramp – Hear the 911 Call
It was a snowy night in December when Dannielle Gill's fourth son decided it was time to make an appearance. Hayes was born in the car on a US-131 exit ramp on the way to the hospital, as Dannielle's husband Ryan Gill spoke on the phone with an emergency dispatcher.
Two Michigan cities among snowiest in U.S. over last 30 years, Old Farmer’s Almanac says
Michigan residents are no strangers to snow since it routinely blankets the state for several months of the year. But, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan is home to two of the snowiest cities in the United States including Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula and Muskegon, which is located along Lake Michigan.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Fishing Opportunities Besides Ice-Fishing
As I write this, friends have started ice-fishing. However, we have nearly a week of warmer temperatures and possibility of rain. There is one type of fishing during the winter that I really enjoy. This type of fishing is half catching fish and half the camaraderie with other anglers. I...
Michigan City Makes the List for One of the “Worst” Places to Find a Job
As we're entering into the new year, this is usually the time that people take stock of what's going on with their lives. If they want to make improvements or changes in some aspect of their life. And a job could be a facet that is in need of a change.
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
Hungry West Michigan Goats Want to Eat Your Christmas Tree
With Christmas done and over with, you may be looking for somewhere to get rid of that tree... Well, why not feed some hungry goats with it?. There are multiple farms across West Michigan accepting Christmas tree donations to feed their animals!. Can Goats Eat Christmas Trees?. Yes, goats can...
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan
A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
