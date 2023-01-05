ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, MI

98.7 WFGR

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in January

The month of January includes several activities that will let you experience the outdoors. From winter festivals, to beer festivals for the adults, a kids expo for the children, and more. Friday, January 6-Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand Rapids will transform into a winter...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

New Street-Food Style Taco Joint Opens in Grand Rapids

We recently told you about two new restaurants opening in Grand Rapids - Condado Tacos and Las Carnitas El Cunado - we'll, here's a third!. Tia Juana Tacos, an authentic Mexican street-food taqueria, is now open at 2289 East Beltline Ave. NE at Knapp’s Crossing, near Celebration Cinema North.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Five Ways To Celebrate A Sunny Winter Weekend

Little darling, we're less than a month into winter and it's already seems long, cold and lonely. The National Weather Service is calling for a mostly sunny day on Saturday, which is a good thing, because the last full, sunny day was over a month ago, and so far in 2023 we've had five minutes of sun. That was Wednesday afternoon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Six Michigan dairy companies receive grant funding

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Michigan companies were among the 31 companies announced to receive $2.4 million in grants from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). The Michigan businesses include Thistle Dew Creamery in Vassar, Charlevoix Cheese Company, Furniture City Creamery in Grand Rapids, Saltless Sea Creamery in Traverse City, Semifreddo LLC in Hart, and VernDale Products Inc. in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Fishing Opportunities Besides Ice-Fishing

As I write this, friends have started ice-fishing. However, we have nearly a week of warmer temperatures and possibility of rain. There is one type of fishing during the winter that I really enjoy. This type of fishing is half catching fish and half the camaraderie with other anglers. I...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Kristen Walters

Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan

A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
