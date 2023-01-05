Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville man arrested for attempted murder in Orange Park stabbingZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island Elementary school earns Purple Star School of Distinction, public invited to ceremonyZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Up to $4,000 available for your rent or mortgage in JacksonvilleR.A. HeimJacksonville, FL
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Starting 2023 eating healthy? Chef Esteban of El Cubano Jax is here to help
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chef Esteban Azofeifa of El Cubano Jax joined the GMJ crew for a demonstration about healthy eating habits. Each year millions of Americans make New Years resolutions to eat healthier but often times many of those resolutions end quickly. Chef Esteban showed that a little work in meal prep can save extra time and money while also providing a healthy option for meals throughout the week.
First Coast News
Columbia, Suwannee counties are spotlighting these 3 cold cases, here's what you should know
BRANFORD, Fla. — Shining the light back on cold cases can be critical to bringing in new tips. So cold case advocate and creator of Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Jason Futch, is bringing together law enforcement and families to discuss three cases from the area with members of the public.
Jacksonville rapper accused of killing 13-year-old boy appeared in video with 320Popout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused in the shooting death of a 13-year-old Jacksonville boy has been identified as Marcel Johnson, 22. He's also a rapper who goes by the moniker "Spazzsobrokee." Prince Holland's Dec. 3 shooting death was the result of tension between to Jacksonville street gangs. "The...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man in surgery after shooting near Woodstock neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A man is undergoing surgery after a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they responded to a reported shooting at 2:30 p.m. The shooting stemmed from an argument between the...
First Coast News
Arrest made in shooting death of Jacksonville 13-year-old leaving football tryouts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland, who was killed in a car in Moncrief on Dec. 3, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Monday. Marcel Johnson was arrested for the crime. Waters said this is "the first domino to fall" in...
Donna Deegan qualifies by petition as candidate in 2023 Jacksonville mayor's race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, Donna Deegan officially qualified by petition as a candidate on the 2023 ballot to be Jacksonville’s next mayor. Deegan gathered the required 7,000 valid signatures to qualify, which allows the filing fee of $13,800 to be waived. She is the only 2023 candidate for mayor so far that has qualified by petition.
Mayor accuses Neptune Beach developer of failing to communicate size of large water tank
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A stop work order has been issued for a portion of a new Neptune Beach shopping center after complaints by residents about the placement of a large water tank. Residents living on Cherry Street say it was built just feet from their homes without warning. Mayor Elaine Brown is accusing the developer of failing to communicate the size and location of the structure.
Police: Woman shot to death in Jacksonville Heights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in the Jacksonville Heights area, early on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m.. When they arrived, police found a woman in her 30's who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stories of Service: Dr. Samira Meymand promoted to captain in United States Navy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's "Stories of Service," we want to honor an extraordinary woman in our community. Dr. Samira Meymand recently achieved the rank of captain in the United States Navy. She has served for 26 years on active and reserve duty. On top of all that, she's the first female oral maxillofacial surgeon to practice in the heart of Mandarin.
First Coast News
Two dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead and one is injured after two separate shooting incidents in Jacksonville Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the first incident happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Baldwin Street near the Mixon Town area. Officers initially...
Father and son who owned Jacksonville construction firms sentenced to prison for tax fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from an unrelated report. A Jacksonville father and son have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to defraud the IRS, according to a release from the United States District Attorney for the Middle District of Florida. They also...
First Coast News
Deputy injured in crash involving distracted driver, says CCSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County deputy was injured Monday in a crash involving a distracted driver, according to the agency. CCSO says the crash happened sometime around 4 p.m. on Highway 17 near Hibernia. The deputy was rushed to a local hospital to get checked out and is doing okay.
Man charged in Gate Gas Station clerk's death sentenced to life in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man found guilty of killing a Gate Gas Station clerk back in 2019 has been sentenced. Jebre Cook was sentenced to life with a 25-year-minimum mandatory. He arrested on Dec. 31 for reportedly shooting and killing Martin Hower during an armed robbery at the Gate...
Jacksonville inmate dies in custody waiting for trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Richard Karl Johnston, a 58-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail was found dead Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a release. Court records show Johnston was arrested on charges of aggravated abuse of an elderly or disabled person on December 23. Johnston was being...
Middleburg man facing manslaughter charges for fatal New Year’s Eve crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged in connection to a deadly Clay County crash on New Year's Eve, according to Clay County Sheriff's Office. Fabian Paul Urioste, 40, was charged with manslaughter. The Florida Highway Patrol says around 7:45 p.m., Urioste was driving a Lincoln Navigator southbound...
First Coast News
Police: Man arrested after he calls 911 to report deadly stabbing in Orange Park
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A man was arrested in Orange Park after he called 911 to report a deadly stabbing at the Stay Suites at 1656 Wells Road. The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to the 911 call at around 3:30 a.m. and found the victim in the hallway of the Stay Suites. The victim had multiple stab wounds, police said.
Comments / 0