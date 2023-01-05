JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's "Stories of Service," we want to honor an extraordinary woman in our community. Dr. Samira Meymand recently achieved the rank of captain in the United States Navy. She has served for 26 years on active and reserve duty. On top of all that, she's the first female oral maxillofacial surgeon to practice in the heart of Mandarin.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO