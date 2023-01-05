ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Starting 2023 eating healthy? Chef Esteban of El Cubano Jax is here to help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chef Esteban Azofeifa of El Cubano Jax joined the GMJ crew for a demonstration about healthy eating habits. Each year millions of Americans make New Years resolutions to eat healthier but often times many of those resolutions end quickly. Chef Esteban showed that a little work in meal prep can save extra time and money while also providing a healthy option for meals throughout the week.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville man in surgery after shooting near Woodstock neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A man is undergoing surgery after a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they responded to a reported shooting at 2:30 p.m. The shooting stemmed from an argument between the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Mayor accuses Neptune Beach developer of failing to communicate size of large water tank

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A stop work order has been issued for a portion of a new Neptune Beach shopping center after complaints by residents about the placement of a large water tank. Residents living on Cherry Street say it was built just feet from their homes without warning. Mayor Elaine Brown is accusing the developer of failing to communicate the size and location of the structure.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Police: Woman shot to death in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in the Jacksonville Heights area, early on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m.. When they arrived, police found a woman in her 30's who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Two dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead and one is injured after two separate shooting incidents in Jacksonville Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the first incident happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Baldwin Street near the Mixon Town area. Officers initially...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Deputy injured in crash involving distracted driver, says CCSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County deputy was injured Monday in a crash involving a distracted driver, according to the agency. CCSO says the crash happened sometime around 4 p.m. on Highway 17 near Hibernia. The deputy was rushed to a local hospital to get checked out and is doing okay.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

