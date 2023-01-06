ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

As Lofton is honored, another local great is remembered

By Ron Bailey
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08WL9r_0k5jyXSn00
Ron Bailey

The ultimate honor for a player or coach is to have his jersey retired and raised in the rafters.

On Jan. 14, the Tennessee Volunteers will raise Chris Lofton’s No. 5 jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena — well deserved and should have been done sooner.

Deron Feldhaus has his No. 12 jersey retired by the UK Wildcats and it is hanging in the rafters of Rupp Arena.

These two outstanding players and gentlemen from our area are well-known to area basketball fans. In this column, I would like to remember another player from our area that his jersey retired by a program that is also rich in basketball history.

If you ask the average basketball fan from our area to name a former MHS Bulldog whose jersey is retired by the Louisville Cardinals and it is hanging in the UofL Yum Center, I doubt you would get an answer. Well, the answer is Kenny Reeves.

Kenny grew up in Aberdeen, but he decided to cross the bridge to play for Coach Earle D Jones and the Maysville Bulldogs. He played in the 1945 and 46 state tourneys with the Dogs in his junior and senior year.

The Louisville Cardinals noticed his talent and offered him a scholarship and it worked out fine for the Cards. The former Bulldog led the Cards to a combined record of 90 wins and 33 losses in his four years at Louisville. Kenny starred on the Card’s 1948 NAIB championship team as he averaged 10.5 as a starting sophomore guard. Kenny Reeves was the top scorer for the Cards as they defeated Indiana State for the NAIB title. The Indiana State coach was a star in his own right – except no one knew it at the time. His name was John Wooden.

Mr. Reeves is one of the Louisville Cardinal’s 1,000-point scorers as he tallied 1,245 points in 118 appearances in his career for the Cardinals. Kenny Reeves was also selected to be a member of the prestigious Louisville Cardinal Hall of Fame.

He was drafted by the Boston Celtics after his playing days in Louisville but became a dentist after serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In fact, he was still seeing patients up to a couple of years before he passed away at the age of 89 in 2017.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leoweekly.com

Rick Pitino Says Former Louisville Assistant Is A ’Pathological Liar’ And Ruined His Life

Rick Pitino has been cleared, but he may never know closure. The Hall of Fame basketball coach told NCAA investigators former University of Louisville assistant Kenny Johnson had “ruined my life,” caused his family “humiliation” and cost him $38 million in future salary through Johnson’s alleged duplicity in U of L’s fateful recruitment of Brian Bowen.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Richard Owens Officially Named as Louisville's Offensive Line Coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Richard Owens, a four-year letterwinner at the University of Louisville, has been named the offensive line coach for head coach Jeff Brohm at Louisville. “I’ve had the opportunity to coach Richard as a player and he’s always been an intelligent football mind,” Brohm said. “He’s an excellent teacher and technician. His offensive line units have been tough, physical, and disciplined over the years, all traits I want in our offensive line at Louisville. I’m excited to have Richard leading our offensive line.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | 1983 Louisville squad ranks with any group of Cardinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When Kenny Payne envisions the basketball team he intends to build at the University of Louisville, he thinks about the 1983 Cardinals’ squad the program honored Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center. On Friday, when Payne’s team practiced for the game they lost to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Loved ones of country music station owner Ray Rice has started a GoFundMe following the news of his death. Rice is the owner of the country music station WMPI. WMPI described Rice as a loving son, father, grandfather and amazing friend. He got sick around the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Game Shop suddenly closing its doors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the oldest-running, locally-owned game stores in Louisville is closing its doors for good this month. The Louisville Game Shop has been serving the Highland community for 18 years, supplying locals with board games, role playing games, miniature games and more. On the business's homepage,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Truck Driver Wins Powerball

A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball. Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New York style bagels are in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Andrea Knabel’s family host vigil to celebrate her 41st birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been missing for years, but her family is still searching for answers. They are using days like her birthday to keep that hope alive. Andrea Knabel disappeared in August of 2019. She was last seen walking between her family’s houses in Audobon...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville's most googled phrases of 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We took a look at Google's "Local Year in Search 2022" for the Louisville community, and we were surprised by a few of the results. According to Google, the Louisville area’s top trending animal this year was the "Muntjac Deer", one of the oldest known species of deer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family continues search for missing Louisville mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. “I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

186-unit apartment development planned for downtown Louisville's former Brown Brothers Cadillac site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —We’re learning more about a new plan to transform an old property in downtown Louisville. Brand new apartments are coming to downtown Louisville. If you stand in a certain spot in downtown Louisville, you can almost feel the history — the buzz of the bygone era at Brown Brothers. Literal signs of what used to be here are still around. Now, it’s time for something new.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday afternoon, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked at the Kroger in Jeffersonville Commons to give people a look at the famous car. Corndog Clara and her co-pilot Sizzlin’ Shelby have been driving the Wienermobile around the country for months. One common question they get...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy