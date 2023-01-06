ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 KDAT

A Popular Corridor Coffee Shop is Looking for New Owners

If it has always been your dream to run your own coffee shop, here's your chance! Káva House and Café in Swisher is on the hunt for new owners. Since 2008, Káva House and Café has been a popular spot for Iowans near the Swisher area and beyond. According to their website, the building, at 122 2nd St SE, is actually a restored general store from 1914! The top floor of the building features four "quaint" apartments, with the business on the bottom floor. In addition to a variety of beverages, Kava House also serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, Dan and Debbie's ice cream, and homemade pastries. They even have an area with little gifts and cards!
SWISHER, IA
104.5 KDAT

Today In History: The World’s First Tractor Company In Iowa

Before gas-powered engines were a staple on tractors, there were steam engine machines. But in 1892, in a small northeast Iowa village, the first gasoline-powered tractor was born. John Froelich invented the gasoline-powered tractor out of frustration with the problems of the steam engine. They were heavy, bulky, and hard...
WATERLOO, IA
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Falls Social Media Star Joins Elite Moon Mission

It's probably every little kid's dream to be an astronaut and blast off to the moon. Well, for one Cedar Falls native this dream looks like it might turn into a reality. You might know Tim Dodd from his online persona, the Everyday Astronaut and his subsequent YouTube channel. In the very near future, you'll also know him as one of the very few humans to go to the moon.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Chris Street Documentary to Air on Big Ten Network [WATCH TRAILER]

Thirty years later, it still hurts so much. Next week, three hours of programming on Big Ten Network will be dedicated to Iowa. God how I wish it was only two. Chris Street was a junior when on January 19, 1993, he and his girlfriend left an Iowa basketball team meal at the Highlander Inn off Highway 1 in Iowa City. While making a left turn, Street's vehicle collided with a snowplow. Reports at the time said he was killed instantly. His girlfriend survived. The state of Iowa went into shock and then deep mourning.
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

The Cedar Rapids Library Will Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday

Dolly Parton was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She modestly wasn't sure she belonged. In the end, there may not be a Hall of Fame that Dolly doesn't deserve to be in. On top of her amazing musical career in country, pop, gospel, and more, it is perhaps her philanthropic endeavors that will leave the longest legacy. Especially her 'Imagination Library.'
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa

Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Overnight Fire Causes ‘Significant Damage’ at Linn County Restaurant

Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
LINN COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Former Iowa Lineman Elected To College Football Hall of Fame

An Iowa Hawkeye legend is once again making the state proud after it was announced that he would be inducted into the 2023 class of the College Football Hall of Fame. Robert Gallery is a Masonville, Iowa native who saw his college football and then his NFL dreams come true. On Monday, Gallery got the news that he would be going into the College Football Hall of Fame after the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame announced he would be part of the class of 2023, according to WQAD.
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy