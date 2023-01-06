Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
A Popular Corridor Coffee Shop is Looking for New Owners
If it has always been your dream to run your own coffee shop, here's your chance! Káva House and Café in Swisher is on the hunt for new owners. Since 2008, Káva House and Café has been a popular spot for Iowans near the Swisher area and beyond. According to their website, the building, at 122 2nd St SE, is actually a restored general store from 1914! The top floor of the building features four "quaint" apartments, with the business on the bottom floor. In addition to a variety of beverages, Kava House also serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, Dan and Debbie's ice cream, and homemade pastries. They even have an area with little gifts and cards!
Your Unofficial Guide to Delicious Brunch in the Corridor [LIST]
When it comes to weekend brunch, there is no shortage of great places here in the Corridor! I asked Iowans on the Cedar Rapids Area Support Local Group Facebook page what their absolute favorite brunch place in the area is, and there were plenty of recommendations. Here are some of their favorites, as well as a few of ours:
Today In History: The World’s First Tractor Company In Iowa
Before gas-powered engines were a staple on tractors, there were steam engine machines. But in 1892, in a small northeast Iowa village, the first gasoline-powered tractor was born. John Froelich invented the gasoline-powered tractor out of frustration with the problems of the steam engine. They were heavy, bulky, and hard...
Plans Call for $103 Million Expansion of Cedar Rapids Facility
A Cedar Rapids facility that employs 240 people has plans to add another building in a project that would cost approximately $103 million. It would also add a handful of full-time positions that would meet the high-quality wage threshold. According to an agenda item from today's Cedar Rapids City Council...
Cedar Falls Social Media Star Joins Elite Moon Mission
It's probably every little kid's dream to be an astronaut and blast off to the moon. Well, for one Cedar Falls native this dream looks like it might turn into a reality. You might know Tim Dodd from his online persona, the Everyday Astronaut and his subsequent YouTube channel. In the very near future, you'll also know him as one of the very few humans to go to the moon.
Chris Street Documentary to Air on Big Ten Network [WATCH TRAILER]
Thirty years later, it still hurts so much. Next week, three hours of programming on Big Ten Network will be dedicated to Iowa. God how I wish it was only two. Chris Street was a junior when on January 19, 1993, he and his girlfriend left an Iowa basketball team meal at the Highlander Inn off Highway 1 in Iowa City. While making a left turn, Street's vehicle collided with a snowplow. Reports at the time said he was killed instantly. His girlfriend survived. The state of Iowa went into shock and then deep mourning.
The Cedar Rapids Library Will Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday
Dolly Parton was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She modestly wasn't sure she belonged. In the end, there may not be a Hall of Fame that Dolly doesn't deserve to be in. On top of her amazing musical career in country, pop, gospel, and more, it is perhaps her philanthropic endeavors that will leave the longest legacy. Especially her 'Imagination Library.'
UPDATE: CR Police Identify Victim In Sunday Night Shooting
UPDATE: Cedar Rapids police have released the identity of the victim of a Sunday night shooting on the city's southwest side. According to a press release, the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik. ORIGINAL STORY:. Cedar Rapids police say that one person is dead following a shooting on...
The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa
Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
Overnight Fire Causes ‘Significant Damage’ at Linn County Restaurant
Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
Two Killed, Several Injured in 15-Vehicle Accident on I-80 in Iowa City
An accident on I-80 in Johnson County early this morning, has left two people dead and a number of others injured. According to Trooper Bob Conrad of the Iowa State Patrol a crash happened on I-80, near mile marker 246, Sunday at approximately 5:40 a.m. There were 15 vehicles involved in the incident, six passenger-type vehicles and nine semis.
Win a $500 Wellness Spa Day at H20 Bodyworks Women’s Wellness in North Liberty
Love Your Body in the new year with a $500 Wellness Spa Day from H20 Bodyworks Women's Wellness, North Liberty's #1 Body Sculpting Spa. Choose from a variety of options for your body and your skin. Detox and weight loss, body contouring, and more! New Year, New You... Love Your Body! Enter below to win one of four Wellness Spa Days being given way this month.
Former Iowa Lineman Elected To College Football Hall of Fame
An Iowa Hawkeye legend is once again making the state proud after it was announced that he would be inducted into the 2023 class of the College Football Hall of Fame. Robert Gallery is a Masonville, Iowa native who saw his college football and then his NFL dreams come true. On Monday, Gallery got the news that he would be going into the College Football Hall of Fame after the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame announced he would be part of the class of 2023, according to WQAD.
