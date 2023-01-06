Read full article on original website
Nominations open for Oregon's Teacher of the Year
OREGON — Nominations are now open for Oregon's Teacher of the Year. The Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, will give out cash prizes of $1,000 to regional winners and who will be celebrated across the state. The 2023-24 Oregon Teacher of the Year will...
Commercial Dungeness crab season opens January 15
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday that the commercial Dungeness crab fishery season opens from Cape Falcon to Cape Arago January 15. The season opens February 1 from Cape Falcon north to Washington State; in accordance with the Tri-State Protocol. ODFW says that the crabs are ready...
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast, just after Thursday's announcement of it opening coastwide. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced that recreational crabbing is closed from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid; a marine biotoxin.
Val Hoyle still waiting to be sworn in until a new house speaker is chosen
Congresswoman-elect Val Hoyle is still waiting to be sworn in. Elected by the Fourth District of Oregon in November, Hoyle's family arrived to see her sworn in earlier this week. But they've already left while Hoyle waits for a speaker to be chosen. Until then, new members of the house...
