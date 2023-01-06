Henrico Crime Report – Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023

– Police arrested and charged a citizen with a sex offense at an apartment complex Dec. 30 at 12 a.m.

4500 block of South Laburnum Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen with shoplifting at a department store Dec. 30 at 1:02 p.m.

8800 block of Staples Mill Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct, being drunk in a public place, and a warrant service at a convenience store Dec. 30 at 5:53 p.m.

100 block of South Fern Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen with non-aggravated assault and vandalism of a residence at a single-family home Dec. 30 at 9:38 p.m.

1600 block of Willow Lawn Drive – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with non-aggravated assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and vandalism of an automobile at a restaurant Dec. 31 at 11:27 a.m.

7800 block of Varann Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with non-aggravated assault and vandalism at a single-family home Dec. 31 at 7:12 p.m.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with shoplifting at a department store Jan. 1 at 10:30 a.m.

5200 block of Monument Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen with non-aggravated assault at a single-family home Jan. 1 at 10:17 p.m.

7700 block of East Parham Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with trespassing at a medical facility Jan. 2 at 8:36 a.m.

East Laburnum Avenue at Meadowbridge Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of cocaine, possessing a concealed weapon, identity theft, and other criminal violations during a traffic stop Jan. 2 at 3:47 p.m.

9000 block of Staples Mill Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with non-aggravated assault, shoplifting, possession of cocaine, and a warrant service at a department store Jan. 2 at 9 p.m.

8200 block of Countryside Crossing Court – Police arrested and charged a citizen with non-aggravated assault at a single-family home Jan. 3 at 11:25 a.m.

Pilots Lane at East Laburnum Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence Jan. 3 at 3:05 p.m.

5200 block of Brook Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with impersonating a police officer, possession of cocaine, and trespassing at a convenience store Jan. 3 at 11 p.m.

South Airport Drive at Huntsman Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with selling cocaine and synthetic drugs, possession of cocaine, weapons violations, and possessing a concealed weapon Jan. 4 at 4:46 p.m.

0 block of Airport Square Lane – Police arrested and charged a citizen with a sex offense at a hotel Jan. 4 at 6:47 p.m.

3100 block of Friars Walk Lane – Police arrested and charged a citizen with strangulation at a condominium/townhouse complex Jan. 4 at 10:38 p.m.

8000 block of Neuson Court – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with strangulation, non-aggravated assault, and other state criminal violations at a single-family home Jan. 5 at 1:03 p.m.

Chamberlayne Avenue at Azalea Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen with possession of cocaine and other criminal violations during a traffic stop Jan. 5 at 5:14 p.m.

6000 block of Waller Mill Way – Police arrested and charged a citizen with non-aggravated assault at a condominium/townhouse complex Jan. 5 at 8:03 p.m.

