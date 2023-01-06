ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

Don't sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20cwz3_0k5jdp3800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFhhH_0k5jdp3800

Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize when a drawing is held Friday night.

The estimated $940 million jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.

Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.6 million.

Elijah Kouza, assistant manager of Buscemis convenience store in the Detroit suburb of Livonia, Michigan, said the Mega Millions jackpot is drawing lots of customers.

“When the big games get this high, that’s when people that never play the lottery got to come in,” he said. “The Mega and Power is more of a fantasy than anything. But all it takes is one.”

At Buscemis, which sells liquor, pizza and, of course, lottery tickets, the $940 million jackpot is prominently displayed both outside and inside the store.

Kouza said the store will sell 20-25 Mega Millions tickets on a normal Friday. Today, he’s anticipating that number to rise to triple digits.

“It’s kind of hilarious to me, because if it’s like $100 million, people are like, ‘Nah.’ They’ll pass,” he said.

The $940 million jackpot is for winners who choose an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Winners usually want cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $486 million.

If there is no winner, the next drawing will be held Tuesday night.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

___

Associated Press reporter Mike Householder in Livonia, Michigan, contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Last chance: Two unclaimed $1 million Mega Millions tickets expire Jan. 25

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket back in July, you might want to check and make sure you're not leaving a huge prize on the table!The Texas Lottery Commission said on Dec. 14 that two winning tickets purchased in Plano and Prairie View ahead of the July 29, 2022 drawing are still unclaimed. The two Quick Pick tickets were sold at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano and at the Fuel Maxx at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View. Both matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13, 36, 45, 57, and 67) but not the Mega Ball number.But make sure you double check soon; the deadline to claim either prize is barely a month away on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023 at 5 p.m.If you're one of the lucky winners, you can claim the prize at any Texas Lottery claim center or by mail. The ticket and a claim form must be postmarked before or on Jan. 25 and should be mailed to:Texas Lottery CommissionATTN: Austin Claim CenterPO Box 16600Austin, TX 78761-6600Claims could take between 8 and 12 weeks to process.
PLANO, TX
Boston

Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam

The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
WATERTOWN, MA
George J. Ziogas

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
EVART, MI
Boston

A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings

Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
WEST WAREHAM, MA
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions

Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year

Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

972K+
Followers
203K+
Post
567M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy