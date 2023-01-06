ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Affordable Earring Sets With Tons of Pairs to Wear — $22 and Under

By Bernadette Deron
 4 days ago

Confession: We occasionally find ourselves losing a single earring (or even a pair in some cases). It tends to happen when we're traveling — but can certainly occur during our everyday lives. It's incredibly frustrating! After all, who wants to be without staple jewelry? Every so often, we like to stock up on value sets in order to combat this pesky problem.

Amazon is the ultimate spot to find these reliable sets. They offer up major variety, and you can snag high-quality earrings without breaking the bank. With that in mind, we narrowed it down to our top nine picks. Whether you're a hoop lover or want more funky finds, one of these sets below is calling your name!

17 Mile 14K Gold Plated Hoop Set

There's no better selection of classic statement hoop earrings than this set!

$17.00 See it!

Thunaraz Surgical Steel Tiny Cartilage Earring Set

Decorate your ears with smaller studs and hoops if you have multiple piercings thanks to this collection!

$13.00 See it!

17KM 54 Pair Variety Earring Set

You can wear a different combo of earrings all year round with this vast variety set!

Was $18 On Sale: $14 You Save 22% See it!

IRONBOX 12Pairs 14K Gold Plated Huggie Hoop Set

Huggie hoops are all the rage, and we love how you can mix and match each of these contrasting styles!

$18.00 See it!

FIFATA 18 Pairs Statement Rattan Earring Set

We think this is an essential earring collection to take on a tropical vacation — or save for the summertime!

Was $27 On Sale: $22 You Save 19% See it!

Fesciory 14K Gold Chunky Open Hoop Set

Classic tube hoops like these are always a hit when we don't know which pair to wear!

Was $22 On Sale: $19 You Save 14% See it!

ABOJOY 8 Pair Bohemian Earring Set

Those who love the boho aesthetic will absolutely fall for each and every one of these pairs!

$15.00 See it!

SYNLIN Mini Charm Hoop Earring Set

The charms on these huggies are not only adorable, but they also let you exude personal style!

$14.00 See it!

FAXHION 45 Pair Varitey Earring Set

With this set, you're getting hoops, studs and charm earrings all in one gorgeous package — and for a great price!

Was $22 On Sale: $16 You Save 27% See it!

