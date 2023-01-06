ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Venezuelan president names new head of PDVSA, foreign minister

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSbwK_0k5jEL7B00

CARACAS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday named Pedro Rafael Tellechea as the new head of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) (PDVSA.UL) and said Yvan Gil Pinto would become the new foreign minister.

Venezuela's oil exports last year declined due to infrastructure outages, U.S. sanctions and rising competition in its Asia market despite assistance from ally Iran, according to shipping data and documents.

Exports this year are expected to get a lift after the United States relaxed oil sanctions by authorizing some PDVSA partners to resume taking Venezuelan crude.

Tellechea has "great experience" leading state chemical company Pequiven and will "consolidate the momentum of the national oil industry," Maduro said on Twitter.

It was unclear if Tellechea would lead both companies or if he would be replaced at Pequiven, where he has overseen a boost in petrochemical exports that provided much-needed cash flow to Maduro's administration.

Former head of PDVSA Asdrubal Chavez, a cousin of late President Hugo Chavez and former oil minister, will soon have new responsibilities, Maduro added.

In a separate tweet, Maduro named Gil Pinto to head the country's diplomacy.

Venezuela is enjoying renewed ties with countries like Colombia after years of isolation, bolstered by the global need for oil amid the conflict in Ukraine.

"It's a great responsibility I'm sure he will perform with great professionalism," Maduro said about Gil Pinto, who had been serving as vice-minister for Europe.

Former foreign minister Carlos Faria will also get a new role, Maduro added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s new foreign minister praises Americans; ‘deeply impressed’ he says

China’s newly appointed foreign minister offered strong praise for Americans in one of his first set of remarks after taking office. The praise could signal People’s Republic of China (PRC) and it’s ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are hoping to take U.S.-China relations in a new direction, forming more positive relations between the two countries.
The Associated Press

Exiled Venezuela lawmakers chosen to lead anti-Maduro fight

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s opposition has selected an all-female team of mostly unknown exiled former lawmakers to replace the beleaguered Juan Guaidó as the face of its faltering efforts to remove socialist President Nicolas Maduro. Last week, politicians who were elected to the National Assembly in...
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats

U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
Business Insider

5 places World War III could start in 2023

In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
WASHINGTON STATE
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
The Jewish Press

Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties

Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
Reuters

Reuters

678K+
Followers
371K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy