FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has Reopened at Its New Location
Back in late November, word got out that Mamacita Taco Bar, a newer Cedar Rapids restaurant, would be closing its doors. The good news was that the closure was only temporary. The 1st Avenue restaurant decided to relocate to a bigger space on another side of town, and that new location is now open for business!
Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store
Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
Sunday Night Cedar Rapids Shooting Leaves One Dead
Cedar Rapids police say that one person is dead following a shooting on the city's southwest side on Sunday night. KCRG reports that Cedar Rapids police officers were called to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Blvd. at around 7:22 p.m. Sunday night, after receiving reports of someone being shot. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle off the road in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Blvd. The driver of the vehicle was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound, according to KCRG.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Human Remains Found in Cedar River Confirmed to Be Missing Cedar Rapids City Worker
Human remains found in the Cedar River last week have been confirmed to be that of a Cedar Rapids city worker who had been missing for almost eight months. On Saturday, May 7, 2022, Erik Spaw went missing while working for the Cedar Rapids Water Division. He was reported missing that morning by co-workers at the J Avenue Water Treatment Plant. They reported Spaw's personal vehicle was still there after he apparently hadn't returned from working the night shift at the Northwest Water Treatment Plant on Ellis Road N.W.
Two Killed, Several Injured in 15-Vehicle Accident on I-80 in Iowa City
An accident on I-80 in Johnson County early this morning, has left two people dead and a number of others injured. According to Trooper Bob Conrad of the Iowa State Patrol a crash happened on I-80, near mile marker 246, Sunday at approximately 5:40 a.m. There were 15 vehicles involved in the incident, six passenger-type vehicles and nine semis.
Need A Job? Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Find One
2023 might be the year you decide to make a major change to your career. Maybe you want a fresh start somewhere new or you're hoping to make some big career advancement. Maybe you just want to find a new job because you're sick of your current one. Whatever the reason may be, I have great news for you. Iowa has 2 of the best cities in America to find jobs.
Airbnb Policy Change Is For The Best, For Hosts In Iowa
Staying at an Airbnb can be a really fun way to visit a place you've never been before or to have a weekend getaway. They can be less expensive for longer stays or large groups, and you normally deal with a lot fewer people than you would in a bigger hotel. As unique as staying at an Airbnb can be, one Iowa, Airbnb host, had started to feel a bit of an impact on how many customers she was booking until changes occurred to Airbnb's policy.
New Mexican Restaurant to Open Very Soon in Anamosa
Residents of Jones County who have a love for Mexican food will soon have a new restaurant to quench their hunger. In September, we told you that a restaurant at 1304 East 3rd Street in Anamosa was about to close its doors. Less than four months later, that location is about to be home to a new restaurant, called Porfirio's Mexican Restaurant.
Improvised Explosive Device Removed From Cedar Rapids Alley
We always hear if we see something, we should say something. That's exactly what a concerned resident did in this case, and we're glad they did. According to a media release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, authorities responded to the report of a suspicious device on Cedar Rapids' southeast side just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3.
Overnight Fire Causes ‘Significant Damage’ at Linn County Restaurant
Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
