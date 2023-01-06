Read full article on original website
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Outrage at Costco: Customers Complain About Higher Prices on Popular Grocery Items!Ty D.Brooklyn, NY
fox5ny.com
Elevated High Line park in NYC is expanding
NEW YORK - The High Line started out, not so high. In the mid-1800s, freight trains on street-level tracks delivered food to Lower Manhattan. But in one year alone 1910, 540 people were struck and killed by those trains. 10th Ave. was dubbed, "Death Ave" so in the early 20s the "West Side Cowboys emerged."
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty NYC Department of Homeless Services Employee Arrested for Menacing
An off-duty City employee was arrested in The Bronx on Monday, police said. According to the NYPD, Tonya Simmons, 47, an off-duty employee with NYC Department of Homeless Services was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, at 9.24 p.m. within the boundaries of the 48th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Belmont, East Tremont, and West Farms, while Fordham University’s Bronx campus is nestled in the precinct’s northern corner.
MTA plans to make major changes to Brooklyn bus routes
The project has been on pause for about a year and a half, according to the MTA. They say they have plans to transform bus service in the borough dramatically, with a plan to remove some bus stops in the hopes of increasing bus route efficiency.
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NYC accused of allowing unqualified laborers to work on building gas lines: ‘Public safety time bomb’
The city Buildings Department is turning a blind eye to safety by allowing unlicensed or unqualified laborers to perform gas piping work in new or reconstructed developments, an explosive lawsuit filed by the plumbers union claims. The Manhattan Supreme Court suit accuses the DOB of failing to comply with a city law that tightened up licensing requirements for gas piping installation following deadly explosions in East Harlem and the East Village in 2014 and 2015. “DOB’s complete dereliction of its duty to enforce gas and welder qualification requirements has facilitated wholesale non-compliance with these safety rules throughout the City and created a...
News 12
Car fire temporarily closes the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx
A car erupted into flames overnight in the Bronx and temporarily closed a section of the Major Deegan Expressway. Citizen video app shows a car on fire on Fordham Road around 1 a.m. Northbound lanes of the Major Deegan Expressway were closed at Health Avenue but have since reopened. There...
Visiting the top 5 ticketing speed cameras on Staten Island: How drivers are getting snagged
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Despite over 200 ticketing locations, nearly a quarter of all speed camera violations issued on Staten Island last year came from just five cameras, city data shows. Last month, the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com analyzed speed camera violation records that are publicly available on the city’s Open...
Mayor Adams unveils plans to turn NYC offices into 20,000 new apartments
Adams' proposals come as the pandemic has changed work policies, with people adopting hybrid working schedule The office conversion plan is a key component of the mayor and governor’s ambitious housing development goals. [ more › ]
New Study Reveals How Long It Takes New Yorkers To Save Up For A Home
Back in August of 2021 a report was released stating that NYC rent had surpassed all other U.S. city’s in cost, and by July of last year soaring rents were pricing out a third of NYC tenants. And with that, along with lingering impacts from the pandemic, the dream of buying a home in NY may unfortunately be harder than we think. RealtyHop took a look at homeownership statistics in the 150 most-populated cities in the U.S. to see how long it takes for a household to save up for a home, and the truth is homeownership is more unattainable than ever. When looking at the top 5 cities with the biggest barrier to homeownership, NYC came in fourth behind Glendale, CA, Los Angeles, CA, and Miami, FL.
New York YIMBY
Phase One of $460M Hunts Point Interstate Improvement Project Now Complete in the South Bronx
Skanska and its joint venture partner ECCO III Enterprises have completed the first phase of a $460 million interstate improvement project in the Hunts Point section of the South Bronx. Key project elements include the replacement of four bridges that connect Bruckner Expressway and Bruckner Boulevard over Amtrak and CSX rail lines, improved pedestrian access, and a new community park.
Mayor Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa trade blows over NYC’s rat problem
These political rivals are fighting over rats like cats and dogs. Curtis Sliwa claimed Saturday he was on the receiving end of a serious tongue lashing from Mayor Eric Adams — which allegedly included an F-bomb — after the Guardian Angels founder and former mayoral candidate was spotted by cops near a Brooklyn apartment house Hizzoner owns, trying to help rid the block of a vermin problem. Sliwa, a Republican who lost the 2021 mayoral race to Adams, was riding a Manhattan-bound C-train Friday night shortly after he completed some preliminary work to set up living quarters for feral cats along a...
Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injured
Four People were injured, one man got shot and pronounced dead, and another got fatally stabbed. On Saturday, around 2:15 am, a 35-year-old man got stabbed twice by three suspects at Broadway and West 43rd street. The NYPD informed that one of the suspects was wearing a beige hat, the other had dreadlocks, and the last one was wearing a white jacket. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was admitted to Bellevue hospital. No arrests have been made.
Mayor Adams, Gov. Hochul undertake effort to replace elevators for 34,000 NYCHA residents
Officials say 335 elevators will be replaced across 20 developments, including at the Marcy Houses in Brooklyn where 70 elevators will be replaced, the most for any single development.
NYC gets green light to deny controversial contract with Runway Towing
The city can hit the brakes on a controversial contract with a Queens towing company accused of overcharging motorists. The Ozone Park-based Runway Towing has been allowed to monopolize the towing business on nine city highways. The state’s First Judicial Department determined last month the city’s Department of Consumer and Work Protection could refuse to renew Runway’s contract. “[DCWP] rationally determined that … Runway repeatedly charged excessive towing and storage fees for tows performed,” the panel wrote in its Dec. 22 decision. Runway, which has raked in more than $200 million through its contract since 2010, has been accused of regularly overcharging customers by levying additional fees to avoid a regulated cap on towing fees. Its latest contract with the city runs out Jan. 31. “We are pleased with the ruling,” a city Law Department spokesperson told The Post. Errol Margolin, a lawyer for Runway, said the company will challenge the court’s decision. “There is no basis for the Court’s decision as all charges are expressly authorized by the Rules,” Margolin said. “The decision will be challenged as Runway denies it committed any violations and believes the determination is irrational.”
New York Post
Harlem Dem Inez Dickens in bid to topple socialist Kristin Richardson Jordan
Assemblywoman Inez Dickens has had it with a soft-on-crime, tough-on-cops politician in her Harlem district — and is willing to give up her Albany post if she can oust the councilwoman, who has likened the NYPD to a white supremacist “gang.”. Dickens this week will announce a bid...
Two men stabbed in East Harlem; man in custody: police
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) —Two men were stabbed in East Harlem early Monday morning, police said. One victim was stabbed in the neck and the other in the back near 105th Street and Second Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 34-year-old man […]
13 Best Mocktails In NYC To Try Out If You’re Celebrating Dry January
There’s tons of New Year’s resolutions floating around for New Yorkers this year, and many are partaking in the famous “Dry January.” Vowing to cut back on their alcohol intake in 2023, the task can seem impossible in our city, thanks to cool rooftop bars, speakeasies, and nightclubs. But we assure you it is possible (there’s even sober-specific bars to try out)! We’ve rounded up some of our favorite mocktails that are currently being served for Dry January in NYC! Get a load of these flavor-filled drinks: This cocktail bar is an ode to NYC, and you’ll see that in...
Tolls increase Sunday for New York-New Jersey crossings
NEW YORK -- Higher tolls go into effect this weekend for drivers commuting between New York City and New Jersey.The increase impacts Port Authority crossings, including the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing and the Goethals and Bayonne bridges.Beginning Sunday, both peak and off-peak E-ZPass tolls rise $1.For those who don't have E-ZPass, tolls delivered by mail also increase by $1.
Residents of North Manhattan hold vigil to honor victims of violence in the Bronx
New Yorkers came together Sunday night to remember neighbors who were lost because of violence and to speak out against crime around the city.
Thieves swipe bag filled with $300,000 in cash in front of Brooklyn bank: police
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two thieves distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank at 5423 Eighth Ave. at around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked him for directions, according to […]
