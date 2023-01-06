Read full article on original website
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Why Devin Townsend Turned Down Offer to Audition for Judas Priest
Judas Priest haven't cycled through as many musicians as some other metal bands have, but they did undergo a couple of lineup changes, and were in the market for a new vocalist in the mid-'90s. Devin Townsend was actually asked to audition to be the group's singer, but he turned the offer down, and explained why in a new interview.
Sonic Temple Announces 2023 Lineup – Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold + KISS to Headline
Ohio's massive Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival is returning in 2023 after three years, and the full lineup has just been revealed. The event will mark one of Foo Fighters' first performances as a group since the death of Taylor Hawkins last year, and will also be headlined by Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS and more.
Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s ‘Deeply Nervous’ About Returning to TV
Ozzy Osbourne will star in the upcoming BBC reality series Home to Roost, but the Black Sabbath singer admitted that returning to TV makes him "deeply nervous." The 10-part show will focus on Osbourne and his family as they settle back into life in rural Buckinghamshire, England. Last year, Osbourne revealed that after 25 years of living in the U.S., he'll be moving back to the U.K. on account of rampant gun violence, among other reasons. "I don't want to die in America," he said at the time. Osbourne is familiar with leading his life in front of TV cameras. The Osbournes - which featured Ozzy, his wife Sharon and their children Kelly and Jack - premiered on MTV in 2002 and was one of the network's most successful programs.
See Axl Rose + Tracii Guns Play Led Zeppelin With Shark Island in 1986
It wasn't unusual to see musicians perform with different bands in Los Angeles during the 1980s. Tracii Guns, who inspired the "Guns" in Guns N' Roses before he left the band in 1985, has shared a video of himself and Axl Rose playing Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll" with fellow rockers Shark Island in '86.
Co-Founding Journey Keyboardist to Join Band’s 50th Anniversary Tour, Says Neal Schon
When Journey hit the road for their 50th anniversary tour, co-founding member Gregg Rolie will be on board, according to guitarist Neal Schon. Schon first tease the idea that Rolie might return in late November, with the not-so-veiled clue coming as a legal battle between Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain heated up over the band's finances.
Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Punk in the Park Ventura Announces 2023 Lineup, Two Mystery Bands Yet to Be Revealed
Punk in the Park is expanding in 2023 and will now have an event in Ventura County, Calif. in March. The festival has announced its lineup, however two mystery bands have yet to be revealed. Pennywise and Suicidal Tendencies will headline Punk in the Park Ventura, which will take place...
Dee Snider Disses Todd La Torre for Challenging His Plant + Dio ‘Real Performer’ Statements
This past Wednesday (Jan. 4), Loudwire reported on outspoken Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider’s claim that Ronnie James Dio and Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and aren’t “real performers.” In response to Queensrÿche vocalist Todd La Torre openly disagreeing with him, Snider tweeted – with characteristically concise derision – that he’s not even sure who La Torre is.
Attila’s Chris Fronzak Leaves New Deathcore Supergroup, Replacement Announced
Near the very end of 2022 it was announced that six deathcore vocalists had united under the name The Big Six with plans to release their debut EP in 2023. Now, Attila's Chris Fronzak, who was one of the original six members, has announced he's leaving the band and he's been replaced by Spite's Darius Tehrani.
Is Tony Iommi About to Start Writing First Solo Album Since 2005?
In a new video celebrating the new year, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi reflects on the past year and looks ahead to new ventures, which includes starting work on a new album that may possibly be his first solo record since 2005's Fused. For the 74-year-old Iommi, 2022 was full...
