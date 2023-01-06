Read full article on original website
Evidence linked to Ana Walshe found during search of North Shore dumpster station, source says
PEABODY, Mass. — Evidence linked to missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was located during a search of dumpster station in Peabody on Monday night and a troubling search history was found on a device that belonged to her husband, Brian Walshe, a source told Boston 25 News. In a...
whdh.com
Construction worker takes a deadly fall at Mass General Hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A construction worker died Monday after falling several floors at Mass General Hospital. Emergency personnel were seen working on a deck about a third of the way up the building. Witnesses say the incident was shocking. “As soon as I looked down, I saw about a dozen...
whdh.com
Plymouth woman recalls road rage stabbing in Quincy that sent her to the hospital
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth woman is still recovering after being stabbed with a pair of scissors during a road rage incident in Quincy on Saturday and she’s telling 7’s Victoria Price about the horrific experience. Hayley Driscoll, 22, says she was driving on Quincy Shore Drive...
Contractor dies in fall at Massachusetts General Hospital
BOSTON -- A man died after a fall at Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday. The hospital confirmed the accidental death of a contractor but did not release the man's identity. "All of a sudden out of nowhere all these trucks and stuff, all these first responders, the whole street blocked off. Everybody who was coming out of the building didn't seem to have much of an idea what was going on," said Ezkia Weeks. He was serving lunch from his food truck when he thought he heard a thud. "Don't know what happened but sounds like something really sad," he continued. Investigators said the man fell about eight floors and landed on a lower rooftop of the building. It's unclear what led up to the deadly fall. Part of Blossom Street was shut down for most of the afternoon as crews responded. OSHA is also investigating.
I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility
PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
whdh.com
Investigators find possible evidence tied to disappearance of Cohasset mother
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators have found possible evidence tied to the disappearance of a Cohasset mother of three, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading...
whdh.com
Crews respond to deadly construction accident at Mass General Hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders and OSHA were alerted to a fatal accident at Mass General Hospital on Monday after a construction worker fell several floors. Boston police confirmed an individual had died after what they were calling a “construction accident” occurred at 90 Blossom St., while officials with the Boston office of OSHA said they had been notified of a possible worker fall.
whdh.com
Motorcyclist killed in Hudson, NH crash identified as active duty firefighter
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist who was killed in a violent crash in Hudson, New Hampshire Monday night has been identified as active duty firefighter and paramedic Todd “Woody” J. Berube. According to Nashua Firefighters, Berube has been a member of the Hudson Fire Department since 2002...
whdh.com
Motorcyclist killed in Hudson, NH crash
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was killed in a violent crash in Hudson, New Hampshire on Monday night. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Derry Street and Route 102 found the injured motorcyclist and immediately began to administer life-saving measures, according to police.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after man, woman shot in car in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man and woman were shot while sitting in a car in Cambridge on Monday. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Washington and Windsor streets around 8:15 p.m. found two victims who had been shot while sitting inside a car, according to police.
whdh.com
Prosecutors: Husband of missing Cohasset woman bought cleaning supplies at Rockland Home Depot
ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of a missing Cohasset woman was arraigned on a charge of misleading a police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail, after prosecutors described bloody evidence being found at the family’s home and purchases he recently made at a Home Depot in Rockland.
whdh.com
Firefighters battle blaze in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in Lynn on Saturday. Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Valley Avenue determined a fire that started in the basement had burned its way to the upper floors. The residents got out of the building safely.
whdh.com
MBTA says repairs at JFK/UMass station are almost complete
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA says workers are almost done making repairs at the JFK/UMass station in Dorchester. Crews spent the weekend fixing structural problems with the pedestrian bridge entrance to the stop on Columbia Road. That entrance is expected to reopen by the end of the week. Last...
whdh.com
Green Line operator on trial in connection with crash that injured 27 people
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Green Line operator charged with gross negligence in connection with a July 2021 crash that sent 27 people to the hospital is on trial starting Tuesday. Prosecutors say Own Turner, 50, was speeding, going three times the legal limit when he plowed into the back of another trolley on Comm Ave in Boston. They say he did not apply the breaks.
whdh.com
‘I thought I was going to die’: Woman recalls road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Plymouth woman is still recovering after being stabbed in the head and arm with a pair of scissors during a road rage incident in Quincy on Saturday and she’s telling 7’s Victoria Price about the horrific experience. Hayley Driscoll says she was...
whdh.com
Police investigating possible shooting in Belmont
BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a possible shooting in Belmont on Monday night after finding evidence of a shooting at the scene and learning that two possible gunshot victims were being treated at local hospitals. Officers responding to two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot...
NECN
Fatal Construction Accident at Mass. General Hospital Under Investigation
A person was killed in a construction accident on the Massachusetts General Hospital campus on Monday, according to Boston police. Police confirmed they were called to 90 Blossom St., listed as the Gray Building, for a construction accident. They later described it as a fatal fall. More details were not immediately provided.
NECN
Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham
A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
Woman stabbed in Quincy due to road rage
One person was stabbed as a result of a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found people in an altercation near Bay State Road.
2 People Apparently Shot On McLean Hospital's Campus In Belmont: Police
Two people are believed to be injured from an evening shooting near a hospital in Belmont, authorities said.Police responded to reports of shots first in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive, on the campus of McLean Hospital, around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, Chief James MacIsaac reports. Mc…
