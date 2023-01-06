ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

whdh.com

Construction worker takes a deadly fall at Mass General Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A construction worker died Monday after falling several floors at Mass General Hospital. Emergency personnel were seen working on a deck about a third of the way up the building. Witnesses say the incident was shocking. “As soon as I looked down, I saw about a dozen...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Contractor dies in fall at Massachusetts General Hospital

BOSTON -- A man died after a fall at Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday. The hospital confirmed the accidental death of a contractor but did not release the man's identity. "All of a sudden out of nowhere all these trucks and stuff, all these first responders, the whole street blocked off. Everybody who was coming out of the building didn't seem to have much of an idea what was going on," said Ezkia Weeks. He was serving lunch from his food truck when he thought he heard a thud. "Don't know what happened but sounds like something really sad," he continued. Investigators said the man fell about eight floors and landed on a lower rooftop of the building. It's unclear what led up to the deadly fall. Part of Blossom Street was shut down for most of the afternoon as crews responded. OSHA is also investigating. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility

PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Investigators find possible evidence tied to disappearance of Cohasset mother

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators have found possible evidence tied to the disappearance of a Cohasset mother of three, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading...
COHASSET, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to deadly construction accident at Mass General Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders and OSHA were alerted to a fatal accident at Mass General Hospital on Monday after a construction worker fell several floors. Boston police confirmed an individual had died after what they were calling a “construction accident” occurred at 90 Blossom St., while officials with the Boston office of OSHA said they had been notified of a possible worker fall.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Motorcyclist killed in Hudson, NH crash

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was killed in a violent crash in Hudson, New Hampshire on Monday night. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Derry Street and Route 102 found the injured motorcyclist and immediately began to administer life-saving measures, according to police.
HUDSON, NH
whdh.com

Investigation underway after man, woman shot in car in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man and woman were shot while sitting in a car in Cambridge on Monday. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Washington and Windsor streets around 8:15 p.m. found two victims who had been shot while sitting inside a car, according to police.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters battle blaze in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in Lynn on Saturday. Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Valley Avenue determined a fire that started in the basement had burned its way to the upper floors. The residents got out of the building safely.
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

MBTA says repairs at JFK/UMass station are almost complete

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA says workers are almost done making repairs at the JFK/UMass station in Dorchester. Crews spent the weekend fixing structural problems with the pedestrian bridge entrance to the stop on Columbia Road. That entrance is expected to reopen by the end of the week. Last...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Green Line operator on trial in connection with crash that injured 27 people

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Green Line operator charged with gross negligence in connection with a July 2021 crash that sent 27 people to the hospital is on trial starting Tuesday. Prosecutors say Own Turner, 50, was speeding, going three times the legal limit when he plowed into the back of another trolley on Comm Ave in Boston. They say he did not apply the breaks.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating possible shooting in Belmont

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a possible shooting in Belmont on Monday night after finding evidence of a shooting at the scene and learning that two possible gunshot victims were being treated at local hospitals. Officers responding to two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot...
BELMONT, MA
NECN

Fatal Construction Accident at Mass. General Hospital Under Investigation

A person was killed in a construction accident on the Massachusetts General Hospital campus on Monday, according to Boston police. Police confirmed they were called to 90 Blossom St., listed as the Gray Building, for a construction accident. They later described it as a fatal fall. More details were not immediately provided.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham

A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
DEDHAM, MA
WWLP

Woman stabbed in Quincy due to road rage

One person was stabbed as a result of a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found people in an altercation near Bay State Road.
QUINCY, MA

