PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after allegedly striking his girlfriend with a baseball bat multiple times. According to Mercer County Deputies, a woman was in the ER due to injuries sustained by Gene Robinson. The female victim says that she was asleep in bed when her boyfriend came in yelling and appeared intoxicated. Robinson struck the victim with a baseball bat in the leg and arms twice. He then climbed on top of her and hit her with the base of the bat, which caused a laceration to her forehead. The victim says that when Robinson saw the laceration on her forehead, he put the bat down and advised her to get up, clean herself up, and go to the hospital.

MERCER COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO