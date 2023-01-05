ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Comments / 8

Bertha Robertson
3d ago

Princeton Police is biding time hoping community feeling with calm down...and maybe forget a bit. Shouldn't take that amount of time to let public know about autopsy.

Reply(1)
5
Troy & Victoria Autrey
3d ago

THE STATE FAILED AT THEIR JOB THEY COULD HAVE PROTECTED HER!!. but instead they put her back in the home!!!Has long as the state is the reason she's gone, we will not know anything. And the parents will get away with this. RIP SWEET girl and know you are in a far better place than here.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Husband becomes irate after wife stays at her mother’s house too long

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after allegedly getting mad because his wife was at her mother’s house too long. According to Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Rex Hazelwood was mad because his wife was at her mother’s house too long, and they began to argue. Hazelwood allegedly began to choke her and then hit her in the head, knocking her unconscious. Hazelwood then took the victim’s phone, locked her in the house, and refused to let her leave. The victim says she was able to flee from the back door, run to the neighbor’s house, and call 911.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Boyfriend beats girlfriend with a baseball bat, landing her in the ER

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after allegedly striking his girlfriend with a baseball bat multiple times. According to Mercer County Deputies, a woman was in the ER due to injuries sustained by Gene Robinson. The female victim says that she was asleep in bed when her boyfriend came in yelling and appeared intoxicated. Robinson struck the victim with a baseball bat in the leg and arms twice. He then climbed on top of her and hit her with the base of the bat, which caused a laceration to her forehead. The victim says that when Robinson saw the laceration on her forehead, he put the bat down and advised her to get up, clean herself up, and go to the hospital.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Backup requested after Police Chief and doctor punched in face by woman at hospital

MONTGOMERY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman has been arrested after attacking medical and police personnel during a hospital visit in the early hours Tuesday morning. As reported by Cpl. Korey D.M. Spears K9 of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 3:40 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Cpl. Spears was dispatched by the Fayette County 911 Center regarding a request for assistance at Montgomery General Hospital by Police Chief P. Workman.
MONTGOMERY, WV
993thex.com

Meadowview Virginia Man Confesses To Killing Wife

A Washington County Virginia man confesses to killing his wife in Meadowview Virginia. While authorities investigated the Friday night shooting that left a female victim dead.76 year old George William Morgan confessed to killing his 41 year old wife Ava Renee Morgan. Following his confession, Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Investigators arrived at the scene of the address Morgan provided and found the body of Ava Morgan on the floor dead from apparent gunshot wounds. George Morgan is currently being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Duffield, Virginia without bond.
MEADOWVIEW, VA
Lootpress

Man arrested after choking wife to near uncounsiousness

PENCE SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Greenbrier County man faces a number of charges following a domestic altercation which took place last week. Trooper First Class J.C. Woods Jr. of the West Virginia State Police Department reports that on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Woods and Trooper Ware were informed of a domestic altercation by Greenbrier County Deputies which took place at 117 Elinor Drive in Pence Springs, West Virginia.
PENCE SPRINGS, WV
Lootpress

Three charged in connection to a homicide at Mercer Mall

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three people have been arrested concerning a murder that occurred at Mercer Mall. Chief Alan Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department tells Lootpress that on January 5, 2023, Landon Cartwright, 19, of Bluefield, WV, Elijah Terry, 18, of Bramwell, and Raheem Reed, 26, of Bluefield, WV, was arrested by detectives.
BLUEFIELD, WV
WSLS

Woman sentenced to serve 15 years after abducting child from Giles County church

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A woman who pleaded guilty to child abduction and other related charges in Giles County has been sentenced to serve fifteen years, court documents show. Nancy Fridley was sentenced to 25 years with 10 years suspended and five years of probation for one count of abduction, one count of child abuse and neglect and two counts of attempted abduction. She pleaded guilty to all charges in early October.
Reason.com

Do Sinkholes Hate Cops?

The police department in Hinton, West Virginia, is falling into the Earth after water from Hurricane Nicole caused a nearby sinkhole to rapidly expand underneath the station. The sinkhole first appeared on Route 20 in June 2021. According to local station WBOY-TV, Hinton officials did not meet with state highway officials to discuss repairing the sinkhole until July 2022.
HINTON, WV
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in Buchanan County crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a crash in Buchanon County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 7:00 a.m. on Rt. 602, less than a mile north of Rt. 688. 69-year-old Jerl Tiller was driving a Chevy S-10 north on...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Metro News

Damage extensive after unruly behavior at juvenile lockup

MADISON, W.Va. — State Police are investigating unruly behavior by four juvenile inmates at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Detention Center in Boone County from the weekend. The four teens, all males and all age 17, got out of control at the lockup on Saturday evening according to investigators and caused significant damage to a wing of the facility.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man with ties to Fayette County accused of molesting teen with autism arrested

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man wanted for drugging and molesting a teen with autism who has ties to Fayette County has been arrested in Indiana, U.S. Marshals said. In September of 2021, authorities asked for the public’s help in finding Alain Forget, who was wanted out of Florida for the attempted lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and the delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-460 W in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed several lanes on US-460 West in Giles County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near Hilton Street in Pembroke. As of 5:46 p.m., all westbound lanes are alternating closures...
GILES COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video

GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia police are investigating after a video went viral on social media. Grundy Chief of Police J. Seth McGlothlin said his department is aware of an incident that happened at a Double Kwik gas station on January 1. Police told CBS affiliate WJHL the video shows...
GRUNDY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for child abduction

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After pleading guilty in August 2022, Nancy Fridley will serve 15 years in prison, according to a Giles County Commonwealth Attorney, Bobby Lilly. Fridley abducted two-year-old Noah Trout from Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead on May 2, 2021. The next day Fridley was arrested by Giles County deputies at her home in Clifton Forge.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WVNS

McDowell County’s all-electric school bus deploys

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – McDowell County’s first all-electric school bus will be deployed to serve the local area. On January 10, 2023, the brand new zero-emission school bus nicknamed the ‘Beast’ will deploy. The all-electric zero emission bus will see its first day in action on Tuesday, January 10,2023, and will run the Bus […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WSLS

19-year-old man dead after crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a 19-year-old man dead in Montgomery County Sunday morning. Authorities say around 7:40 a.m., the NRV 911 Center received a call in reference to a crash in the 3100 block of Little River Rd.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
lootpress.com

UPDATE: McDowell County murder suspect takes plea agreement

UPDATE: MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A McDowell County murder suspect has accepted a plea deal. According to Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett, Kobe Brown accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Puckett says Brown took the plea deal in exchange for drug and conspiracy charges being...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy