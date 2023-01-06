Cohasset police provide an update in search for missing woman last seen on New Year’s Day

COHASSET, Mass. — Cohasset police are providing an update in the search for the missing Cohasset woman who was last seen on New Year’s Day.

39-year-old Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on January 1. Police are turning to the public for help in locating her whereabouts.

Cohasset’s Police Chief told Boston 25 News that Walshe was supposed to be going to Logan Airport early New Year’s day around 4:30 a.m. to head to her second residence in Washington DC’s northwest quadrant.

Although her husband was sleeping during the time, he told investigators she was supposed to get in a rideshare around 4:30 a.m., and he never saw her get into the rideshare.

Walshe was scheduled to return to her second home in Washington D.C. to tend to a matter at work, police say.

Police say her phone has been off since January 1.

Police say there is no indication she ever arrived at Logan but had difficulties getting flight information due to the high volume of delays.

Police say Walshe’s husband has been cooperative in the investigation.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the Special Emergency Response Team and a local police team are beginning to search the area around the Stop and Shop on Chief Justice Cushing Highway (Route 3A).

Walshe stands 5′2″ and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and an olive complexion. It is believed that she speaks with an Eastern European accent.

If anyone has seen Walshe or has any information regarding her whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Cohasset Police Department, Detective Harrison Schmidt, at 781-383-1055 x6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

