Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk's TV comeback lands new look as title changed
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk's upcoming TV show has been given a new title. Originally titled Straight Man, the new series, which is being produced by AMC, has been renamed Lucky Hank (via TV Line) ahead of its premiere this spring. Described as a "mid-life crisis tale" that takes...
Doctor Who season 14 confirms returning character as 1899 star joins
Doctor Who has confirmed the return of a familiar face in its latest casting announcement. Confirming the news via Twitter, the BBC announced that Jemma Redgrave will be returning as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. Her character is the head of security organisation UNIT, first appearing in 2010 episode 'The Power of Three' before making multiple appearances alongside Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker's Doctors.
What We Do in the Shadows season 5 potential release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything you need to know
What We Do in the Shadows spoilers follow. It's official – What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for season five! But that's not all, fans were so bloodthirsty for more that it's been confirmed for season six, too. "There’s a lot of life left in our...
Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne reveals his most embarrassing on-set moment
Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne has revealed his most embarrassing moment on a film set — the Erumpent mating dance from the spin-off series' first movie. In a new piece by Vogue, multiple actors spoke about their time in the industry and discussed some notable moments from their careers. Redmayne, who stars in The Good Nurse, spoke about his most embarrassing time on set.
James Bond's Christoph Waltz stars in first trailer for new series The Consultant
The first trailer for the new Amazon Prime Video series The Consultant, starring James Bond and Inglourious Basterds actor Christoph Waltz, has been released. In the official teaser trailer, we are treated to a first look at Waltz in character as Regus Patoff, a business consultant. "I offer a very...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Deadpool's Tim Miller takes over reshoots for Borderlands movie
Deadpool director Tim Miller is reportedly set to handle reshoots for the upcoming movie Borderlands. According to Deadline, original Borderlands director Eli Roth will be temporarily stepping aside while Miller handles two weeks' worth of reshoots for the video-game adaptation. It is thought that Roth will be busy working on...
The Last of Us TV boss explains how they deviated from the game
The Last of Us, the TV adaptation of the 2013 game of the same name, saw creators having to make difficult choices when it came to picking what they left out of the TV series. The HBO show stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the pair who travel across a post-apocalyptic United States to find a cure for a deadly virus.
Hellbound stars reunite in first trailer for new Netflix movie
Hellbound stars Kim Hyun-joo and Ryu Kyung-soo have reunited in the first trailer for the new Netflix movie JUNG_E. Directed by Hellbound creator Yeon Sang-ho and set in the year 2194, the film stars Kim Hyun-joo in the titular role of Jung_E, a mercenary whose brain is cloned and developed into AI.
Black Panther 2 reveals exclusive 4K steelbook – how to buy
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn't far off a home release, and you can now pre-order a special 4K Ultra HD steelbook to mark the occasion. The hit Marvel sequel was released in cinemas last year to great acclaim, and Zavvi has confirmed a special collector's edition version of the movie.
Parks and Rec and Tales of the Walking Dead stars join Eddie Murphy's Christmas movie
Eddie Murphy is well and truly back on the film scene, set to star in and produce a Christmas movie for Amazon Studios — and it looks like he'll be in good company. The film, called Candy Cane Lane, has secured a strong group of new cast members, including Tales of the Walking Dead's Jillian Bell and Parks and Recreation's Nick Offerman.
Lord of the Rings star teases his Luther movie villain as first look arrives
The Lord of the Rings actor Andy Serkis has opened up about his upcoming villain role in the upcoming Luther movie, as a first look at the ominous character arrives. Luther: The Fallen Sun is the feature-length movie adaptation of the acclaimed BBC detective series starring Idris Elba as the titular character.
Hollyoaks actor Richard Blackwood discusses real-life friendship with co-star
Hollyoaks' Felix Westwood actor Richard Blackwood has opened up about his real-life friendship with co-star Jamie Lomas, who plays Warren Fox. Felix and Warren were rivals in the shows after it was revealed that Warren used to bully Felix during their childhood in care homes. More recently, however, the duo seem to be getting along a little better.
You season 4 trailer teases end of the road for Joe Goldberg
You season 4 has just released its first trailer for the two-part run coming up this year – and Joe Goldberg might be about to meet his end. It is unconfirmed whether or not this is the final season of You or if Penn Badgley's Joe really will meet his end – but the tantalising trailer shows that Netflix is going all out for this series.
Inside Job creator shares Netflix has cancelled the show after one season
After giving the axe to period drama 1899, Netflix has added another series to its kill list with the abrupt cancellation of Inside Job. The adult sci-fi animated show won't continue past its first season despite having been initially greenlit for a second instalment, as creator Shion Takeuchi shared on Twitter.
Home and Away's Justin Morgan unfairly blamed for road horror
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has left Justin Morgan in turmoil over a terrible accident that wasn't his fault. The Summer Bay soap has returned to screens in Australia this week, resolving the big cliffhanger which...
Doctor Who's Russell T Davies responds to fan concerns following big show change
Doctor Who's returning showrunner Russell T Davies has reassured fans about Disney+'s involvement on the show. Last year, it was announced Disney+ acquired the distribution rights for Doctor Who in territories outside of the UK (it will remain exclusive to BBC One and iPlayer on this side of the pond).
Vinland Saga season 2 - How to watch online for free
Vinland Saga is finally back, with the anime’s second season premiere available on both Netflix and Crunchyroll in the UK and USA. Vinland Saga season two picks up with Thorfinn working as a slave on a Danish farm, while King Canute continues to grow his empire. The first episode...
Arrow's Stephen Amell wants fans to do one thing ahead of The Flash reunion
Arrow’s Oliver Queen actor Stephen Amell has given fans a strict warning about the upcoming finale of CW's The Flash. The hit DC show is set to end with season 9 and several familiar faces from the Arrowverse, including Amell, are set to return for its last ever outing.
Yellowstone star says bosses know how the show will end
Yellowstone actor Wes Bentley has revealed that the show's boss, Taylor Sheridan, already knows how the series will end. Bentley was speaking at the Screen Actors Guild headquarters in Los Angeles when he said Sheridan has told him he knows how it will end but didn't tell him exactly how.
