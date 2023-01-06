ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince Harry Saw ‘Red Mist’ in Prince William After Physical Altercation: ‘He Wanted Me to Hit Him Back’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQ27j_0k5iefQq00
Prince Harry and Prince William. James Whatling/MEGA; Tim Rooke/PA Images/INSTARimages

A different type of fight. Prince Harry detailed an alleged physical altercation with brother Prince William in Spare — and he saw a new side to his older sibling in the heat of the moment.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s Complicated Relationship Over the Years

Read article

“What was different here was this level of frustration, and I talk about the ‘red mist’ that I had for so many years — and I saw this ‘red mist’ in him,” the Duke of Sussex, 38, says in a new clip from his TV interview with presenter Tom Bradby , which airs on Sunday, January 8. “He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to.”

Harry outlined his feud with William, 40, in a passage of Spare , which hits shelves on Tuesday, January 10. The BetterUp CIO alleges that the brothers argued about Harry’s wife , Meghan Markle , with William supposedly calling her “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMgMV_0k5iefQq00
Prince William and Prince Harry. Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock

“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast,” Harry — who moved to California with the Suits alum, 41, in 2020 after stepping back from their senior royal roles — claimed in Spare . “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dogs’ bow l, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Prince Harry’s Biggest ‘Spare’ Bombshells: William Fights, Drug Details, More

Read article

The Archewell cofounder — who referred to the Prince of Wales as his “archnemesis” elsewhere in the memoir — conceded that William seemed apologetic after the alleged incident. “'We’d had a million physical fights in our lives,' I told [my therapist]. 'As boys, we’d done nothing but fight. But this felt different,'” Harry wrote.

The two sons of King Charles III and late ex-wife Princess Diana have been at odds since 2019, shortly before Harry and Meghan left their posts as senior working royals . Months earlier, William and Harry separated their formerly joint households . (Harry, Meghan, William and his wife, Princess Kate , had previously been dubbed the “Fab Four” due to their frequent group appearances.)

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” the former military pilot said in 2019’s Harry & Meghan: An African Journey documentary . “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me. … We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly.”

Prince Harry's Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years

Read article

The Duke of Cambridge, for his part, has not publicly addressed the sibling rift or responded to the claims laid out in Spare . The Invictus Games cofounder even noted in his Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries that he doesn’t foresee an apology coming from his brother or their 74-year-old father. In a clip from an upcoming Good Morning America appearance, Harry revealed how he thinks Diana would react to their estrangement .

“I think [our mother] would be sad,” he said in a teaser released on Friday, January 6 . “I think she’d be looking at it long-term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship.”

Prince Harry's ITV interview airs in the U.K. on Sunday, January 8, at 9:00 p.m. BT and his 60 Minutes appearance airs in the U.S. via CBS at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Comments / 80

Lea Harbour
4d ago

It amazes me that Harry still thinks he and William are still close and still have each other's back. After everything H&M have done, why would the RF ever trust them,?

Reply(2)
55
Jude
3d ago

'...William supposedly calling her “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.”...'... William is right. The spare should have listened

Reply(1)
34
Shelia Bradshaw
4d ago

you get mad when Megan's trash is all over the news and not like anyone saying anything against her but yet you're putting your and the Royal family trash all over everything why would you do that you need to dust yourself off pick your stuff up go back to the royals and be who you're supposed to be

Reply
15
Related
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He Doesn't Remember Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Ceremony: My 'Brother Was Gone Forever'

Prince Harry had a lot of thoughts and feelings when his older brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in 2011. “The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” the 38-year-old writes in his new memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”The red-headed royal admitted that the “ceremony is mostly...
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
The Independent

Prince Harry finally breaks silence over rumour that James Hewitt is his real father

Prince Harry has finally addressed longstanding rumours that Major James Hewitt is his real father.It is just one of many explosive subjects the Duke of Sussex writes about in his new memoir ‘Spare’. The royals have never openly discussed the theory about Harry’s parentage, which developed after it was revealed Diana had a five year affair with Hewitt in the 1980s. ".... the rumour going around at the time that my real father was one of my mother’s ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt”, Prince Harry writes in the leaked book. "One cause of the rumour was Major Hewitt’s red...
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’

Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
StyleCaster

Kate Is ‘Appalled & Outraged’ At Harry’s Claim She ‘Shouted’ At Meghan In His Book—It’s ‘Hard to Forgive’

After some bombshell reveals of his feud with his brother William in his new book, many people are asking how is Kate responding to Harry’s Spare? The book named Spare launched on January 10, 2023, but many details of its contents were leaked a week prior. The book is described by its publisher, Penguin Random House, as a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.” The book will be the first insight into Prince Harry’s life since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties and...
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Prince William is Reportedly Having the Ultimate Big Brother Reaction to Prince Harry's Bombshell Docuseries

It’s been just over a week since Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wildly anticipated Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan dropped on the streaming service, and there has already been speculation as how their family across the pond — namely Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales — has reacted to the explosive series. Even though the Prince of Wales reportedly has been feeling some “anger and sadness” about the Netflix series, he is still Prince Harry’s big brother — and like any good protective older brother, Prince William apparently “won’t tolerate” others speaking poorly...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

278K+
Followers
26K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy