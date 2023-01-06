ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
RadarOnline

What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’

A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’

Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims the Queen’s Former Dresser Angela Kelly Sent a ‘Clear Warning’ Holding Wedding Tiara Back From Meghan Markle

Tiara trouble. According to Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II's former senior dresser, Angela Kelly, became "obstructive" when tasked with lending Meghan Markle an accessory for her wedding day, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The Duke of Sussex, 38, explained in his Spare memoir that Meghan, 41, was slated to wear a tiara from the late […]
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Says He ‘Without Question’ Is Partially Responsible for Rift With Prince William: ‘I Have More Freedom Than He Does’

Ready to tell all — again. Prince Harry opened up about his life within the British royal family in his debut memoir, Spare — but the revelations haven't stopped there. The Duke of Sussex, 38, sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Monday, January 9, one day after his appearances […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
E! News

E! News

