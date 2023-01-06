Read full article on original website
Related
What Michelle Obama Has Said About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The former first lady was asked what her response to Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey was in the days following its broadcast.
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Signs of Tension in 2022 Christmas Card Photo
Prince William and Kate Middleton's body language is analyzed in their 2022 Christmas card by an expert. The expert believes the couple shows some tension in the family photo.
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’
A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Princess Diana’s Brother Appears to Respond to ‘Harry & Meghan’ Controversy on Twitter
Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, appears to have responded to the controversy surrounding his nephew Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries, in which he stars with wife Meghan Markle.
King Charles’ Ex-Butler Claims People Who Worked for the Royal Family Used to Tell Him They ‘Weren’t Fans’ of Camilla Parker Bowles
King Charles III's former butler is revealing what other royal staffers used to tell him about their dislike for Camilla and what his response would be about his boss's wife.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Lied About Not Being Able to Invite Her Niece to Her Wedding: ‘That Just Didn’t Happen’, Palace Source Claims
Meghan Markle alleged she was discouraged from inviting a beloved family member to her wedding, but palace insiders said that's a "complete and utter lie."
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Body Language Expert Calls 1 ‘Harry & Meghan’ Scene a ‘Reminder’ of ‘How Smart’ Kate Middleton Is With Her Children
Prince Harry remembered a childhood photocall in 'Harry & Meghan' which resulted in a body language expert praising Kate Middleton's choice to take photos of her and Prince William's children.
Queen Elizabeth II Once Asked Sarah Ferguson ‘Why On Earth’ Would She Marry Prince Andrew
Queen Elizabeth II called humor a ‘priceless regal skill,’ and in fact, once even joked about why Sarah Ferguson would marry her son, Prince Andrew.
netflixjunkie.com
Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’
Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
Prince Harry Claims the Queen’s Former Dresser Angela Kelly Sent a ‘Clear Warning’ Holding Wedding Tiara Back From Meghan Markle
Tiara trouble. According to Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II's former senior dresser, Angela Kelly, became "obstructive" when tasked with lending Meghan Markle an accessory for her wedding day, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The Duke of Sussex, 38, explained in his Spare memoir that Meghan, 41, was slated to wear a tiara from the late […]
There’s 1 Bombshell Prince Harry Won’t Reveal in His New Book, According to Royal Commentator
Here's the reason why a royal commentator believes the Duke of Sussex won't mention one major revelation in his book that fans have been waiting for.
Camilla Parker Bowles Ditches Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Fashion Rule
Here's what the late Queen Elizabeth II always wore that you won't catch King Charles' wife Camilla, Queen Consort wearing.
Kate Middleton May Be the New Princess of Wales, But She Will Not Be Diana 2.0
Kate Middleton is the first member of the royal family to use the title of Princess of Wales since Princess Diana.
Prince Harry Says He ‘Without Question’ Is Partially Responsible for Rift With Prince William: ‘I Have More Freedom Than He Does’
Ready to tell all — again. Prince Harry opened up about his life within the British royal family in his debut memoir, Spare — but the revelations haven't stopped there. The Duke of Sussex, 38, sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Monday, January 9, one day after his appearances […]
E! News
231K+
Followers
59K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 2