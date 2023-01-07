House Speaker vote: McCarthy clinches Speakership

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has clinched the Speakership.

The ]win came on the 15th ballot, after a long day and moments of drama and chaos on the House floor.

McCarthy garnered 216 votes. Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) had 212 and six Republicans voted “present,” which lowered the number of votes McCarthy needed and handed him the Speaker’s gavel.

