Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Nyxi Wizard Gamecube-themed controller is built to kill Joycon drift
Nyxi is launching a brand new Gamecube-themed controller, but it comes with a unique twist with Hall Effect sticks to fight off Joycon drift. In the last couple of years, controller maker Nyxi has made a bit of a splash. Their controllers, mostly designed around the Nintendo Switch, provide a more traditional controller for the handheld. They also, handily, slide right into the place where the Joycons usually go.
dexerto.com
How to do the CapCut slow-mo edit trend on TikTok
TikTok users are going viral by trying out the viral slow-mo CapCut effect that turns any video into a dramatic edit — here’s how to try it on your own videos. Many of the most viral videos on TikTok feature a range of different filters and effects that are available on the app.
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight players demand devs adjust ‘unbalanced’ Mythic+ timers
World of Warcraft Dragonflight players have shared their frustrations with the title’s Mythic+ timers, claiming that they’re incredibly unbalanced between Azure Vaults and Shadowmoon Burial Grounds. Dragonflight has earned itself plenty of praise among the World of Warcraft community. Asmongold, for example, called it a “massive step up”...
dexerto.com
Secret Warzone 2 PC audio setting is so strong it “feels like cheating”
Warzone content creator Metaphor has revealed a simple audio tweak that gives Warzone 2 players the most precise audio cues to pinpoint the locations of enemy players on PC. Locating enemies through footsteps and other audio cues has been standard in FPS games for a while now. Warzone 2 is...
dexerto.com
Dunkey’s publishing company Bigmode reveals first game, Animal Well
Four months after Dunkey announced his indie publishing company, Bigmode has revealed its first title – Animal Well – which will be playable later this year. On September 21, 2022, Dunkey published one of his most controversial videos to date: the announcement video for his indie publishing company, Bigmode. While harmless at first glance, publishers and developers took offense as the YouTuber promised to only publish “good games” with no prior experience in the industry.
dexerto.com
New Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaks predict Paradox Suicune and Virizion types
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are already looking forward to potential DLC expansions, and new leaks indicate the games will introduce Paradox forms of Suicune and Virizion with unique moves. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have had the chance to get deeply invested in the Paldea region. From the icy...
dexerto.com
Impressive Elden Ring mod lets players become Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers
One Elden Ring fan has created an impressive mod that merges Pokemon Scarlet & Violet with The Lands Between. 2022 was filled with plenty of great games for all kinds of different players to enjoy. Whether you wanted to test your mettle with Elden Rings challenging gameplay or explore vast...
dexerto.com
Best Tera Raid Pokemon for farming Herba Mystica in Scarlet & Violet
Many players are seeking the best ways to farm Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and these are the Tera Raids that provide the highest chance of obtaining rare sandwich ingredients. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post-game revolves mainly around Tera Raids. Once the AI Professor Sada or Turo are...
dexerto.com
Valorant devs looking to buff Omen following controversial Episode 6 nerf
The Valorant devs have revealed they’re exploring options to buff Omen following community outcry after Episode 6 nerfs. Omen is set to undergo a major change with the release of Valorant’s Episode 6 Act 1 on January 10. The leaked patch notes revealed that the popular Controller will see changes to his Dark Cover ability.
dexerto.com
OW2 players find way to farm “ridiculous” Battle for Olympus event challenges
The Battle for Olympus event hasn’t exactly been a hit with the Overwatch 2 community, and players are already trying to find ways around grinding out the “ridiculous” event challenges. While Overwatch 2’s launch has been a success overall, the Battle for Olympus event hasn’t had the...
dexerto.com
How to find and catch Kecleon in Pokemon Go
Kecleon has finally made its debut in Pokemon Go as part of the January 2023 Community Day event, so here’s everything you need to know to find one. After years of waiting, Pokemon Go players will finally be able to complete their Hoenn collection as the elusive Kecleon has made a surprise debut in the game along with a new catching mechanic.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert reveals “elite” TAQ-56 loadout to dominate mid-range
Warzone 2 veteran WhosImmortal has unveiled a new TAQ-56 loadout, which he claims has the quickest TTK possible for the battle rifle. Warzone’s 2 customizeable weapons system continue to provide new and exciting “meta loadouts” for the game’s players to experiment with. Various pro players, content...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players outline exactly why Horizon needs to be nerfed
Apex Legends players have outlined exactly why Respawn need to nerf Horizon in Season 16, with the Gravitational Manipulator growing in the BR’s meta. The meta is always changing in Apex Legends. With new Legends being introduced with each season, and old ones getting hit with various buffs and nerfs — it’s a breath of fresh air for players.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans outraged by “overpriced” Hoenn Tour Las Vegas tickets
It’s that time of year again when Pokemon Go hosts an event celebrating one of the franchise’s many regions, but fans are outraged over the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn ticket prices for the in-person Las Vegas event. Toward the end of 2022, Niantic announced that the Pokemon Go...
dexerto.com
Fortnite temporarily disables divisive Shockwave Hammer
Epic Games has temporarily removed the Shockwave Hammer, a divisive weapon that launched alongside Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. The Shockwave Hammer counted among the many new additions to the battle royale’s fourth chapter. For some, it quickly became a fan favorite, too, thanks in large part to its two firing options.
dexerto.com
DWG KIA rebrands to Dplus KIA ahead of LCK 2023
Worlds-winning esports organization DWG KIA has opted for a rebrand ahead of the coming year of LCK competition, complete with a new look and name for one of League’s biggest orgs. Damwon has cemented itself as one of South Korea’s best LCK teams over the last few years.
dexerto.com
Hilarious Kiriko bug in Overwatch 2 reveals the worst time to teleport
A ridiculous Overwatch 2 bug has revealed that Kiriko’s teleport isn’t actually helpful on every occasion. Due to a split-second issue that occurs in the spawn room, it’s possible a Swift Step can actually lead to your demise. When it comes to getting out of danger in...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers are sick of seeing Shiny Pokemon in Tera Raids
Despite Shiny Pokemon being some of the most sought-after creatures in the franchise, Scarlet & Violet players are sick of seeing them as teammates in Tera Raids. Tera Raid battles make for the bulk of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s end-game content. They are the only way to earn rare items like Herba Mystica, Ability Patches, and XP Candy. And the higher the raid’s star level, the better rewards you’ll receive.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 ‘vote to forfeit’ ranked concept divides community
Overwatch 2’s controversial ranked system again finds itself under the spotlight as community members debate a potential vote to forfeit feature. Community outcry about matchmaking issues dates back to Overwatch 2’s launch. Players are fed up with experiencing unbalanced matches and demand more action from the development team. Bronze players showing up in Top 500 lobbies results in a tiresome experience for everyone involved.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player is speechless after perfect Lucky Galarian Moltres trade
Pokemon Go fans are still struggling to catch the Galarian Birds, but one lucky fan has scored big after a trade provides a Perfect, Lucky Galarian Moltres for their team. Pokemon Go players have been attempting to track down and capture the elusive Galarian Legendary Birds since their debut during the summer of 2022. Tied to the Daily Adventure Incense, the birds all have a tendency to flee immediately after being encountered and also have low catch rates that can make a successful throw difficult to manage.
Comments / 0