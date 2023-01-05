Four months after Dunkey announced his indie publishing company, Bigmode has revealed its first title – Animal Well – which will be playable later this year. On September 21, 2022, Dunkey published one of his most controversial videos to date: the announcement video for his indie publishing company, Bigmode. While harmless at first glance, publishers and developers took offense as the YouTuber promised to only publish “good games” with no prior experience in the industry.

