dexerto.com
Nyxi Wizard Gamecube-themed controller is built to kill Joycon drift
Nyxi is launching a brand new Gamecube-themed controller, but it comes with a unique twist with Hall Effect sticks to fight off Joycon drift. In the last couple of years, controller maker Nyxi has made a bit of a splash. Their controllers, mostly designed around the Nintendo Switch, provide a more traditional controller for the handheld. They also, handily, slide right into the place where the Joycons usually go.
dexerto.com
New Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaks predict Paradox Suicune and Virizion types
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are already looking forward to potential DLC expansions, and new leaks indicate the games will introduce Paradox forms of Suicune and Virizion with unique moves. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have had the chance to get deeply invested in the Paldea region. From the icy...
dexerto.com
How to do the CapCut slow-mo edit trend on TikTok
TikTok users are going viral by trying out the viral slow-mo CapCut effect that turns any video into a dramatic edit — here’s how to try it on your own videos. Many of the most viral videos on TikTok feature a range of different filters and effects that are available on the app.
dexerto.com
Secret Warzone 2 PC audio setting is so strong it “feels like cheating”
Warzone content creator Metaphor has revealed a simple audio tweak that gives Warzone 2 players the most precise audio cues to pinpoint the locations of enemy players on PC. Locating enemies through footsteps and other audio cues has been standard in FPS games for a while now. Warzone 2 is...
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight players demand devs adjust ‘unbalanced’ Mythic+ timers
World of Warcraft Dragonflight players have shared their frustrations with the title’s Mythic+ timers, claiming that they’re incredibly unbalanced between Azure Vaults and Shadowmoon Burial Grounds. Dragonflight has earned itself plenty of praise among the World of Warcraft community. Asmongold, for example, called it a “massive step up”...
dexerto.com
CoD players furious over “perfect” camo grinding playlist added to Vanguard over MW2
Call of Duty players are outraged over the ideal camo-grinding playlist being added to Vanguard instead of MW2. The Call of Duty franchise’s camo grind is a significant feature in every game. Each new iteration of the game brings a unique opportunity to load up into public matches, grab some friends, and tackle all of the required challenges to unlock the game’s best weapon skins.
dexerto.com
Where to find the Focus Sash in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The Focus Sash is a staple in Pokemon’s competitive battling scene and players can get one for free in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything trainers need to know about the Focus Sash in Generation 9. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back a ton of Held Items, along with...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player reads Egg notification as negative pregnancy result
A Pokemon Go player makes a humorous discovery when getting push notifications about incubating Eggs – likening it to a negative pregnancy test. Pokemon Go players are often managing many aspects of gameplay even when the app is closed. This is thanks to the “Adventure Sync” function that monitors the distance traveled even when the game isn’t open. Using this feature, players can complete tasks, walk Buddies, and even hatch eggs while passively enjoying a screen-free walk.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet connection issues disrupt VGC Regional Championship
Pokemon fans are concerned about the performance of Scarlet & Violet following connection issues for the VGC matches during the 2023 San Diego Regionals. Competitive Pokemon fans worldwide are starting to transition into Gen 9 Rule Sets following the 2022 release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and many are excited to see how new mechanics will affect the TCG and VGC matches.
dexerto.com
DWG KIA rebrands to Dplus KIA ahead of LCK 2023
Worlds-winning esports organization DWG KIA has opted for a rebrand ahead of the coming year of LCK competition, complete with a new look and name for one of League’s biggest orgs. Damwon has cemented itself as one of South Korea’s best LCK teams over the last few years.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans praise Niantic for unique Kecleon encounters
After years of waiting and begging Niantic to put him in the game, the Gen 3 chameleon Pokemon Kecleon is finally in Pokemon Go, and players love it!. Pokemon Go is a unique experience for fans of the franchise as it doesn’t subscribe to any one regional Pokedex. Instead, ‘Mon from every generation are cycled in and out of the game routinely to keep the pool of catchable monsters fresh.
dexerto.com
OW2 players find way to farm “ridiculous” Battle for Olympus event challenges
The Battle for Olympus event hasn’t exactly been a hit with the Overwatch 2 community, and players are already trying to find ways around grinding out the “ridiculous” event challenges. While Overwatch 2’s launch has been a success overall, the Battle for Olympus event hasn’t had the...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans outraged by “overpriced” Hoenn Tour Las Vegas tickets
It’s that time of year again when Pokemon Go hosts an event celebrating one of the franchise’s many regions, but fans are outraged over the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn ticket prices for the in-person Las Vegas event. Toward the end of 2022, Niantic announced that the Pokemon Go...
dexerto.com
How to find and catch Kecleon in Pokemon Go
Kecleon has finally made its debut in Pokemon Go as part of the January 2023 Community Day event, so here’s everything you need to know to find one. After years of waiting, Pokemon Go players will finally be able to complete their Hoenn collection as the elusive Kecleon has made a surprise debut in the game along with a new catching mechanic.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert reveals “elite” TAQ-56 loadout to dominate mid-range
Warzone 2 veteran WhosImmortal has unveiled a new TAQ-56 loadout, which he claims has the quickest TTK possible for the battle rifle. Warzone’s 2 customizeable weapons system continue to provide new and exciting “meta loadouts” for the game’s players to experiment with. Various pro players, content...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert unveils rifle loadout that is better than meta RPK
Warzone 2 guru IceManIsaac has discovered a Battle Rifle loadout that’s “significantly better” than the meta RPK on Al Mazrah. Since the release of Warzone 2, the RPK has become immensely popular with a staggering 20.9% overall pick rate according to WZRanked. The LMG’s lethal firepower, huge...
dexerto.com
Dunkey’s publishing company Bigmode reveals first game, Animal Well
Four months after Dunkey announced his indie publishing company, Bigmode has revealed its first title – Animal Well – which will be playable later this year. On September 21, 2022, Dunkey published one of his most controversial videos to date: the announcement video for his indie publishing company, Bigmode. While harmless at first glance, publishers and developers took offense as the YouTuber promised to only publish “good games” with no prior experience in the industry.
dexerto.com
Best Tera Raid Pokemon for farming Herba Mystica in Scarlet & Violet
Many players are seeking the best ways to farm Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and these are the Tera Raids that provide the highest chance of obtaining rare sandwich ingredients. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post-game revolves mainly around Tera Raids. Once the AI Professor Sada or Turo are...
dexerto.com
Fortnite temporarily disables divisive Shockwave Hammer
Epic Games has temporarily removed the Shockwave Hammer, a divisive weapon that launched alongside Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. The Shockwave Hammer counted among the many new additions to the battle royale’s fourth chapter. For some, it quickly became a fan favorite, too, thanks in large part to its two firing options.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers are sick of seeing Shiny Pokemon in Tera Raids
Despite Shiny Pokemon being some of the most sought-after creatures in the franchise, Scarlet & Violet players are sick of seeing them as teammates in Tera Raids. Tera Raid battles make for the bulk of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s end-game content. They are the only way to earn rare items like Herba Mystica, Ability Patches, and XP Candy. And the higher the raid’s star level, the better rewards you’ll receive.
