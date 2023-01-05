There has been an influx of croissant emojis in various comment sections across TikTok as part of a new trend — here’s everything to know about it. There have been a whole host of different comment memes to have gone viral on TikTok in recent years. This involved people spamming things like a brownie recipe, or the phrases ‘crop’ and ‘story time’ under videos where it wasn’t related to the content.

2 DAYS AGO