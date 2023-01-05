Nyxi is launching a brand new Gamecube-themed controller, but it comes with a unique twist with Hall Effect sticks to fight off Joycon drift. In the last couple of years, controller maker Nyxi has made a bit of a splash. Their controllers, mostly designed around the Nintendo Switch, provide a more traditional controller for the handheld. They also, handily, slide right into the place where the Joycons usually go.

15 HOURS AGO