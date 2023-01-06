Adams County Library News

Need tech help? Call the Peebles Library and ask for Digital Literacy Specialist Jacob for help with Google Docs, Word Documents, Job Search Skills, and so much more.

By Julia McCane-Knox

Interested in a puzzling activity? Join us for our Craft Stick Puzzle Activity from Tuesday, January 9 through Thursday, January 12 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the North Adams Library. In this program, we will use popsicle sticks and markers to create puzzles. Premade puzzles will be available for children to assemble, as well.

Grab a friend and come to our After School Program from Monday, January 9 to Thursday, January 12 from 3 - 6 p.m. at the Manchester Library. In this program, we will create Q-Tip Snowflakes. Instructions and supplies will be available.

Join us for our After School Program from Monday, January 9 through Thursday, January 12 from 4 - 5:30 p.m., at the Peebles Library as we use markers, colored pencils, crayons, cardstock, and emoji snowman stickers to create Snowman Emoji Bookmarks.

Let your creativity soar at our After School Program on Thursday, January 12 at 4 p.m. at the West Union Library as we create Bird Feeders using paper bowls and Fruit Loops.

Interested in an Anime-zing program? Come to Anime-Niacs on Thursday, January 12 at 4 p.m. at the Peebles Library. In this program, we will watch an anime episode that is rated PG or PG-13 and vote for the next anime episode to watch during the next meeting. Enjoy other anime-themed activities, and discuss anime, manga, and more.

Reading allows the imagination to soar! Join us for our Birds Storytime on Tuesday, January 10 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library to chant the “Most of the Birds Have Gone Away” rhyme, create a Pom Pom Bird and Paper Bag Nest Craft, participate in a Feather Cutting Activity, and listen to read-aloud stories, including Bird Builds a Nest by Martin Jenkins.

Fly on over to the library! Come to our Birds Storytime on Wednesday, January 11 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. In this program, we will sing and dance to “Flap Your Wings Together,” create a Bird in a Nest Craft, and listen to read-aloud stories, including Not Your Nest! by Gideon Sterer and Andrea Tsurumi.

Hop on over to our Animal Storytime on Thursday, January 12 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. In this program, we will sing “5 Little Monkeys Swinging in the Tree.” In addition, we will create an Animal Mask and listen to read-aloud stories, including Actual Size by Steve Jenkins.

Bring a friend to our Bat Storytime on Thursday, January 12 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library for classic songs, including “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.” Additionally, create a Handprint Bat Craft and listen to read-aloud stories.

Look for clues in real life and choose your own virtual adventure at our next Imagination Lab Program on Friday, January 13 at 3:30 p.m. at the Manchester Library. This program is recommended for ages 10 and up.

Connect with family and friends at our next Family Program on Saturday, January 14 at 1 p.m. at the Peebles Library to create Snow Globes using jars, glitter, water, and glycerin.

Snacks are provided during all library programs. If you need a snack, ask for one at the front desk. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.