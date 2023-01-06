ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Adams County Library News

People's Defender
People's Defender
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRe0q_0k5iK2ve00
Need tech help? Call the Peebles Library and ask for Digital Literacy Specialist Jacob for help with Google Docs, Word Documents, Job Search Skills, and so much more.

By Julia McCane-Knox

Interested in a puzzling activity? Join us for our Craft Stick Puzzle Activity from Tuesday, January 9 through Thursday, January 12 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the North Adams Library. In this program, we will use popsicle sticks and markers to create puzzles. Premade puzzles will be available for children to assemble, as well.

Grab a friend and come to our After School Program from Monday, January 9 to Thursday, January 12 from 3 - 6 p.m. at the Manchester Library. In this program, we will create Q-Tip Snowflakes. Instructions and supplies will be available.

Join us for our After School Program from Monday, January 9 through Thursday, January 12 from 4 - 5:30 p.m., at the Peebles Library as we use markers, colored pencils, crayons, cardstock, and emoji snowman stickers to create Snowman Emoji Bookmarks.

Let your creativity soar at our After School Program on Thursday, January 12 at 4 p.m. at the West Union Library as we create Bird Feeders using paper bowls and Fruit Loops.

Interested in an Anime-zing program? Come to Anime-Niacs on Thursday, January 12 at 4 p.m. at the Peebles Library. In this program, we will watch an anime episode that is rated PG or PG-13 and vote for the next anime episode to watch during the next meeting. Enjoy other anime-themed activities, and discuss anime, manga, and more.

Reading allows the imagination to soar! Join us for our Birds Storytime on Tuesday, January 10 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library to chant the “Most of the Birds Have Gone Away” rhyme, create a Pom Pom Bird and Paper Bag Nest Craft, participate in a Feather Cutting Activity, and listen to read-aloud stories, including Bird Builds a Nest by Martin Jenkins.

Fly on over to the library! Come to our Birds Storytime on Wednesday, January 11 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. In this program, we will sing and dance to “Flap Your Wings Together,” create a Bird in a Nest Craft, and listen to read-aloud stories, including Not Your Nest! by Gideon Sterer and Andrea Tsurumi.

Hop on over to our Animal Storytime on Thursday, January 12 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. In this program, we will sing “5 Little Monkeys Swinging in the Tree.” In addition, we will create an Animal Mask and listen to read-aloud stories, including Actual Size by Steve Jenkins.

Bring a friend to our Bat Storytime on Thursday, January 12 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library for classic songs, including “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.” Additionally, create a Handprint Bat Craft and listen to read-aloud stories.

Look for clues in real life and choose your own virtual adventure at our next Imagination Lab Program on Friday, January 13 at 3:30 p.m. at the Manchester Library. This program is recommended for ages 10 and up.

Connect with family and friends at our next Family Program on Saturday, January 14 at 1 p.m. at the Peebles Library to create Snow Globes using jars, glitter, water, and glycerin.

Snacks are provided during all library programs. If you need a snack, ask for one at the front desk. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.

Comments / 0

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. middle school student, charged with inducing panic

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was called to Adena Middle School in Frankfort Thursday, January 5, after a student reportedly commented that they would bring a gun to school and start shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at the facility and spoke...
FRANKFORT, OH
People's Defender

Joshua Bilyeu

Joshua Bilyeu, age 35 years of Stout, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023. Joshua was born August 13, 1987 in West Union, Ohio to Lee and Beth
ROME, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Adena Health System announces passing of local physician

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Adena Health System announced the sudden passing of a local physician, Dr. Jack Berno. In an online statement, the healthcare provider said, “It is with great sorrow that Adena shares with you the sad news that our dear colleague and friend, Jack Berno, Jr., MD, passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

Judge orders 4 children removed from parents

Highland County Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Greer held a hearing Monday after issuing a temporary order Friday to remove four children — ages 9, 8, 8 and 6 — from their parents and place them in the custody of Highland County Children Services. Greer made the decision to...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. home gutted by flames, residents displaced

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battled a residential structure fire. It happened in the 500 block of Spud Run Road around 8 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke billowing from the second floor of the residence. No serious injuries have been reported. The...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 flown to the hospital after Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager was flown to the hospital after a crash in Brown County Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Day Hill-Arnheim Road and Baker Hanselman Road in Franklin Township at about 7:15 a.m. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash and the teen...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Pike County massacre: Billy Wagner pre-trial date set

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The final Wagner family member left to stand trial in the 2016 Pike County massacre case will appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 18. It will be the first court appearance for George “Billy” Wagner III since his eldest son was convicted last month for his role in the slayings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Person rescued from burning house in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County saved a person from a burning house late Sunday evening. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The fire, dispatchers said, was located in the 4000 block of Main Street in South Salem. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, one person was...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

YouTuber suit dropped by court

A $1 million federal lawsuit filed by a YouTuber against the Ironton Police Department, a sheriff’s deputy and a courthouse employee has been terminated by the court. Jose Maria DeCastro, who goes by the name of Chile DeCastro, first appeared in Ironton in March to film videos for his YouTube channel, Delete Lawz. After he was arrested, DeCastro filed a suit against several people citing infringement on his constitutional rights.
IRONTON, OH
People's Defender

Brandon Joe Brewer

Brandon Joe Brewer, age 48 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Lexington, Kentucky. Brandon was born January 4, 1975 in Maysville, Kentucky to Bobby Joe Brewer and the late Rhonda (Payne). In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Paul and Louann Payne; paternal grandmother Betty Roush; and uncles Duke, Bob and William Brewer.
WEST UNION, OH
Fox 19

Coroner on scene of shooting in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under investigation in Clermont County. Ohio 125 is shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice. The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of State Route 125...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
People's Defender

People's Defender

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy