Read full article on original website
Related
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...
Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
Singer Jessie James Decker lists gorgeous Nashville estate for $10.3M. Take a look
She shares the Tennessee home with her husband, retired NFL wide receiver Eric Decker.
Gwen Stefani told an Asian-American journalist 'My God, I'm Japanese.' (She's not.)
Stefani defended herself against fresh accusations of appropriation, telling Allure that it "should be okay to be inspired by other cultures."
Teens flooded gymnastics meet to see TikTok star Olivia Dunne. ‘Scary and disturbing’
The LSU gymnast spoke out after videos of her fans’ behavior in Utah went viral on social media.
Comments / 0