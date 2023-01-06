Read full article on original website
Accused Rioter Seen Storming Pelosi’s Office Asks Judge: Don’t Let Prosecutors Tell Jury About Police Who Died After Jan. 6
The man photographed kicking his foot up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office asked a federal judge not to let prosecutors mention the U.S. Capitol police officers who died after Jan. 6, 2021. As accused rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett readies for jury selection on Monday, defense...
Federal Prosecutor Reviewing Classified Documents Found at Former Biden Office
A number of government documents marked classified were found this fall by lawyers for President Joe Biden in a closet in a Washington, D.C., office used by Biden when he was a private citizen. The Department of Justice and the National Archives and Records Administration are reviewing the circumstances surrounding...
Georgia Grand Jury Probing Trump for Possible 2020 Election Crimes Completes Work
A special grand jury in Georgia that investigated ex-President Donald Trump and others for possible crimes related to their efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss in that state has completed its work. The end of the grand jury's work means it will now be up to the Fulton County...
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Judge sentences Anthime 'Baked Alaska' Gionet to 60 days for role in Capitol riots
A federal judge sentenced White nationalist Internet celebrity Anthime Gionet, known as "Baked Alaska" to his fans, to 60 days in jail for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Sent to Jail for Five Months in Tax Fraud Case
Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in jail after pleading guilty to multiple tax crimes related to former President Donald Trump's businesses. Weisselberg was expected to begin serving his jail term in New York City's notorious Rikers Island facility following his sentencing hearing.
