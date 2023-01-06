ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Federal Prosecutor Reviewing Classified Documents Found at Former Biden Office

A number of government documents marked classified were found this fall by lawyers for President Joe Biden in a closet in a Washington, D.C., office used by Biden when he was a private citizen. The Department of Justice and the National Archives and Records Administration are reviewing the circumstances surrounding...
WASHINGTON, DC
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Sent to Jail for Five Months in Tax Fraud Case

Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in jail after pleading guilty to multiple tax crimes related to former President Donald Trump's businesses. Weisselberg was expected to begin serving his jail term in New York City's notorious Rikers Island facility following his sentencing hearing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

