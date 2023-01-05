Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Kia Sportage Hybrid: Best Economy Car To Buy 2023
Times have changed since we started awarding the best economy cars for sale in the U.S. In just the past year, new car prices have surged, setting old standards of affordability aside. We recognize, though, that many car shoppers still need the lowest-price vehicle with the best value—and for 2023,...
All of the SUVs on the Car Connection’s Best Car to Buy List for 2023
The Car Connection's Best Car to Buy list includes the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid, the 2023 Kia Telluride, and the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5. The post All of the SUVs on the Car Connection’s Best Car to Buy List for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models
When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Is the Cheapest Toyota SUV to Buy?
Toyota produces several popular affordable SUV nameplates. What is the cheapest Toyota SUV available? The post What Is the Cheapest Toyota SUV to Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Redesigned Honda SUVs That Are Disrupting SUV Ranking Lists
Honda recently redesigned some of its most popular SUVs. Find out which models were redesigned here. The post 3 Redesigned Honda SUVs That Are Disrupting SUV Ranking Lists appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Corvette-Swapped 1989 Land Rover Defender Will Help You Survive The Apocalypse In Luxury
Once upon a time, SUVs used to be simple, basic, and utilitarian. In no way were they designed to swaddle the owner in leather, suede, and wood with comfortable seats and advanced creature comforts. Then came the Range Rover, Porsche Cayenne, and an endless slew of luxury crossovers. The Land Rover Defender was one of the first widely used, bare-bones, purely-functional SUVs that was mostly used by farmers and explorers. Recently though, defenders have gained loads of attention from the aftermarket community because of how basic and authentic they are. This Defender 110 is a prime example, and it's currently for sale with a list of modifications nearly as massive as the SUV itself.
fox56news.com
How to sell your car to Carvana
( ) — If you’re in the market for a new car, you might be wondering what you should do with your old car. Just as there are many places to buy a car, there are also many places where you can sell one. Or, you can even take on the process yourself and do a private sale.
fox56news.com
Dodge Challenger outsold Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro in 2022
The Dodge Challenger won the Detroit pony car war again in 2022, managing to outsell the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro for the second consecutive year. Not bad for a basic design that dates back to the 2008 model year. U.S. sales figures show Dodge sold 55,060 Challengers in 2022,...
Comments / 0