kpic
Oregon hospitals struggle financially, ask lawmakers to plan for possibility of closures
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems is sounding the alarm on the economic situation facing hospitals across the state. With lawmakers preparing to submit bill drafts ahead of the 2023 legislative session, the OAHHS is asking them to start planning for the worst-case scenario.
kpic
Nominations open for Oregon's Teacher of the Year
OREGON — Nominations are now open for Oregon's Teacher of the Year. The Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, will give out cash prizes of $1,000 to regional winners and who will be celebrated across the state. The 2023-24 Oregon Teacher of the Year will...
kpic
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast, just after Thursday's announcement of it opening coastwide. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced that recreational crabbing is closed from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid; a marine biotoxin.
kpic
Val Hoyle still waiting to be sworn in until a new house speaker is chosen
Congresswoman-elect Val Hoyle is still waiting to be sworn in. Elected by the Fourth District of Oregon in November, Hoyle's family arrived to see her sworn in earlier this week. But they've already left while Hoyle waits for a speaker to be chosen. Until then, new members of the house...
