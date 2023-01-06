ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nominations open for Oregon's Teacher of the Year

OREGON — Nominations are now open for Oregon's Teacher of the Year. The Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, will give out cash prizes of $1,000 to regional winners and who will be celebrated across the state. The 2023-24 Oregon Teacher of the Year will...
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast

Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast, just after Thursday's announcement of it opening coastwide. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced that recreational crabbing is closed from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid; a marine biotoxin.
