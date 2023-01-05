1998 was a year for new beginnings for many rock legends, and also one where some struggled to maintain their status. Kiss made their first new album with the original lineup since 1979's Dynasty, continuing to capitalize on the reunion that had first begun on stage two years prior with a lucrative tour. But the credits didn't tell the true tale, as fans would learn in the following years that there were almost no moments where all four originals were actually in the same room for Psycho Circus.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO