Nominations open for Oregon's Teacher of the Year

OREGON — Nominations are now open for Oregon's Teacher of the Year. The Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, will give out cash prizes of $1,000 to regional winners and who will be celebrated across the state. The 2023-24 Oregon Teacher of the Year will...
Commercial Dungeness crab season opens January 15

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday that the commercial Dungeness crab fishery season opens from Cape Falcon to Cape Arago January 15. The season opens February 1 from Cape Falcon north to Washington State; in accordance with the Tri-State Protocol. ODFW says that the crabs are ready...
