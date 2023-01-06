Lincoln Airport in Nebraska, US will receive $65m investment that aims to turn it into an air cargo hub with e-commerce expected to be a driving force. Governor-elect Jim Pillen, the Lincoln Airport Authority (LNK) and Burrell Aviation, a division of The Burrell Group, have announced the development with a ground-breaking ceremony planned to take place during the first quarter of 2023.

