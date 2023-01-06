ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US Lincoln Airport to be styled as air cargo hub

Lincoln Airport in Nebraska, US will receive $65m investment that aims to turn it into an air cargo hub with e-commerce expected to be a driving force. Governor-elect Jim Pillen, the Lincoln Airport Authority (LNK) and Burrell Aviation, a division of The Burrell Group, have announced the development with a ground-breaking ceremony planned to take place during the first quarter of 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
IATA: Mixed signals for cargo as demand drops in November

There are mixed signals regarding air cargo’s outlook after November saw another double-digit percentage decline in demand. The latest IATA statistics show that airfreight demand in cargo tonne km terms (CTK) declined by 13.7% year on year in November. Capacity for the month fell by 1.9% against last year...

