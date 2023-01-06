Read full article on original website
aircargonews.net
Lincoln Airport in Nebraska, US will receive $65m investment that aims to turn it into an air cargo hub with e-commerce expected to be a driving force. Governor-elect Jim Pillen, the Lincoln Airport Authority (LNK) and Burrell Aviation, a division of The Burrell Group, have announced the development with a ground-breaking ceremony planned to take place during the first quarter of 2023.
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
There are mixed signals regarding air cargo’s outlook after November saw another double-digit percentage decline in demand. The latest IATA statistics show that airfreight demand in cargo tonne km terms (CTK) declined by 13.7% year on year in November. Capacity for the month fell by 1.9% against last year...
