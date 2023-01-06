ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

What FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s reaction to the Andretti-Cadillac bid could mean for F1

In the wake of last week’s announcement of a partnership between Andretti Global and General Motors to seek entry into Formula 1, reaction has been mixed. F1 released a statement that was muted in response to the news, and that statement mirrored previous language from other figures within F1, including Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff, and F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.
SB Nation

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem makes his strongest case yet for F1 expansion

Expanding the Formula 1 field has been a huge topic in recent weeks. In the aftermath of Andretti Global announcing a partnership with General Motors to explore an F1 bid, as well as Panthera Team Asia F1 renewing their own push for an F1 team, expanding the field is one of the hottest topics in motorsports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy